^

Headlines

Thousands throng Manila for Marcos-Duterte rally

The Philippine Star
April 24, 2022 | 2:57pm
Thousands throng Manila for Marcos-Duterte rally
This screenshot from the UniTeam video feed shows thousands at the Marcos-Duterte rally in Manila on April 23, 2022.
UniTeam video feed

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Alex Lopez, a candidate for Mayor of Manila, on Saturday led thousands of the capital city's residents in a show of support for the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in Manila's Sampaloc district.

According to the Manila Police District, around 14,000 people attended the event as of early Saturday evening, where Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and suspended lawyer Larry Gadon took the stage to campaign for themselves and for the tandem. 

"Ang aming pamilya ay mayroong malaking utang na loob sa inyong lahat, sa pagmamahal at suporta na ibinibigay ninyo sa amin. Si Pangulong Duterte po gusto niyang malaman ninyong lahat na nasa puso niya ang pagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat dito sa siyudad ng Maynila," Mayor Duterte said.

(Our family owes a debt of gratitude to all of you, for the love and support you have given us. President Duterte wants you to know that his heart is filled with gratitude to all of you in the City of Manila.)

Manila's mayor, Franciso "Isko Moreno" Domagaso, is also running for president but is far behind Marcos, who has been leading pre-election surveys. Mayor Duterte, daughter of the widely popular president, has also been topping surveys.

Mayor Duterte, in seeking support from the people of Manila, said her family has "a promise to the nation" to work to ensure people have jobs and live peaceful lives.

Marcos, who has been running mainly with the promise to bring back the supposed glory days of the Philippines during his father's presidency, pitched his message of unity and the narrtive of the resilience of Filipinos.

"Kahit anong ibato ninyo sa aming kahirapan, kahit anong mangyari dito na dumaan na sakuna, kahit noong pandemya kami dahil nagkakaisa kami, hindi lamang kami nakaraos, kami ay sumikat pa at haharapin natin ang buong mundo at sisigaw tayong muli at iwawagayway natin ang bandila ng Pilipinas at sasabihin natin sa buong mundo, ako ay Pilipino, taas noo kahit kanino," the ousted dictator's son said.

(Whatever hardship you throw at us, whatever calamities — even during the pandemic, because we were united, we did not only survive, we even shone. And we will face the whole world and we will shout again and we will wave the flag of the Philippines and and we will tell the whole world that I am a Filipino and I will hold my head up high against anyone.)

Marcos, whose election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo over her 2016 poll victory has been dismissed by the Supreme Court, again raised the specter of poll fraud, claiming without basis that there will be cheating in the May polls.

"Hindi talaga tayo papayag na 'yung ginagawang kalokohan dahil sa eleksyon, ngunit...ay kinakampihan po tayo ng ating Pangulo. Wina-warningan niya po lahat ng mga may nag-iisip na gumawa ng kalokohan sa susunod na halalan. Siya raw ang bahala sa inyong lahat kaya mag-isip isip kayo bago niyo gagawin 'yan," a UniTeam press statement quotes him as saying.

(We will not allow any mischief because of the elections, but... and the president is on our side. He has warned all who are thinking about conducting fraud in the coming elections. He will be the one who will deal with you so you better think twice before you do that.)

Duterte has said he is supporting his daughter's vice-presidential bid but has also said he will be neutral in the presidential race.

The administration PDP-Laban, of which Duterte is chairman, has thrown its support behind the UniTeam and joins the Lakas-CMD, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and other parties in the alliance.

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
This is the first time that the MILF and the UBJP came out in support of a presidential candidate. The former rebel group...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
Leaders of the world tourism body on Friday praised the Philippines after it successfully hosted the three-day World Travel...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
Leaders of the world tourism body on Friday praised the Philippines after it successfully hosted the three-day World Travel...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko to try best to attend last Comelec debate

Isko to try best to attend last Comelec debate

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Associated with feisty soundbites this past week, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is still uncertain...
Headlines
fbtw
Firm says debate debt mess a &lsquo;misunderstanding&rsquo;

Firm says debate debt mess a ‘misunderstanding’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The private firm tapped by the Commission on Elections to supervise the logistical and technical requirements for its presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte: Asia-Pacific nations need urgent action on water-related issues

Duterte: Asia-Pacific nations need urgent action on water-related issues

By Alexis Romero | 20 minutes ago
In a video message played during the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit at  Kumamoto City in Japan, Duterte said water can...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec sees probe into debate organizer's payment issues done by Friday

Comelec sees probe into debate organizer's payment issues done by Friday

2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it is conducting an investigation on the financial mess that delayed the conduct of the last...
Headlines
fbtw
After delays and COVID, Philippine Consulate in New York mails ballots out

After delays and COVID, Philippine Consulate in New York mails ballots out

5 hours ago
Filipinos who have yet to receive their ballots may expect theirs to arrive within the coming days.
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay with 400,000 people, A-listers

Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay with 400,000 people, A-listers

By Xave Gregorio | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had quite the birthday bash in Pasay City as her supporters—from the common folk to A-list...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos vows to prioritize tourism sector

By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the frontrunner in pre-election surveys for president, has vowed to prioritize the tourism sector if he is elected in the May 9 polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with