MBC-DZRH survey: Marcos, Duterte keep lead weeks before polls

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2022 | 8:20pm
Residents pass under campaign posters hanging like banderitas along a street in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday midnight, April 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio tandem maintained a strong lead in the latest MBC-DZRH pre-election survey with about two weeks left before the May 9 elections.

Marcos registered a majority of votes with a preferential rating of 52.9% in the poll conducted from April 18 to 19.

It showed a 3.1-percentage point increase in the rating of Marcos, from 49.8% in the March figures of the same survey conducted in partnership with The STAR.

May be an image of 10 people and text that says 'MBC-DZRH PRE-ELECTION SURVEY: PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES APRIL 18-19, 2022 SAMPLE SIZE: 7,560 NATIONWIDE MARGIN OF ERROR: 1.13% MARCOS, BONGBONG 52.9% 3 ROBREDO, LENI 24.3% MORENO, ISKO 8.2% PACQUIAO, MANNY 5.8% 6-10 LACSON, PING 3.6% 6-10 MANGONDATO, FAISAL 0.6% 6-10 MONTEMAYOR, JOSE JR. 0.3% DE GUZMAN, LEODY 6-10 0.2% 6-10 GONZALES, NORBERTO 0.1% ABELLA, ERNIE 0.1% UNDECIDED 3.9% @DZRHNEWS QWWW.DZRH.COM.PH DZRH DESISYON'

Marcos’ rating is 28.6 percentage points higher than the 24.3% garnered by his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, whose rating increased by 2.9 percentage points from her 21.4% in March.

The rankings are similar to the latest Pulse Asia voters' preference survey.

Ranking far third is Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 8.2%, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 5.8% and Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson with 3.6%.

Moreno dropped by 1.6%, Pacquiao by 2.2%, and Lacson by 1.1% from their respective previous ratings in March.

Vice presidential race

In the vice presidential survey, Duterte maintained a majority vote with a preferential rating of 54.2%.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III ranked second with 16.9%, followed by Sen. Francis Pangilinan with 15.1%.

May be an image of 8 people and text that says 'MBC MBC-DZRH PRE-ELECTION SURVEY: VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES APRIL 18-19, 2022 SAMPLE SIZE: 7,560 NATIONWIDE MARGIN OF ERROR: 1.13% DUTERTE, SARA 54.2% SOTTO, VICENTE 'TITO' 16.9% PANGILINAN, KIKO 15.1% ONG, WILLIE 5-9 6.6% 5-9 ATIENZA, LITO 1.1% 5-9 SERAPIO, CARLOS 0.5% 5-9 LOPEZ, MANNY SD 0.4% BELLO, WALDEN 5-9 0.2% DAVID, RIZALITO 0.2% UNDECIDED 4.8% @DZRHNEWS WWW.DZRH.COM.PH DZRH DESISYON'

Dr. Willie Ong and House Deputy Speaker and Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with 6.6% and 1.1%.

All the other presidential and vice presidential candidates had ratings of less than 1% in the latest survey, which had a sample size of 7,560 and a margin of error of +/- 1.13%.

