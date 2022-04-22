^

Headlines

Environment coalition names 10 ‘green’ candidates

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 6:00pm
Environment coalition names 10 âgreenâ candidates
FILE - A member of Upland Farmers Association of Brgy. Mamuyao (UFABM) walks toward the restoration site on February 16, 2021.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — A coalition of environment groups released on Earth Day the results of its scorecard that identified 10 “green” candidates in the May elections. 

According to the Green Thumb Coalition, the “green” candidates are the following:

Presidential aspirants

  • Vice President Leni Robredo
  • Labor leader Leody de Guzman


Vice presidential bet

  • Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan


Senatorial candidates

  • Teddy Baguilat
  • Neri Colmenares
  • David D’Angelo
  • Leila de Lima
  • Chel Diokno
  • Luke Espiritu
  • Risa Hontiveros


The green scorecard based its results on the responses of top candidates running for national positions to the questionnaire they received that focused on climate justice, sustainable agriculture, waste management, mining extractives and mineral resource management, biodiversity preservation and ecosystem integrity, energy transformation and democracy, natural resources and land use management and governance, and people-centered sustainable development.

According to GTC, 15 candidates initially confirmed they would respond to the questionnaires. Only 10 submitted their answers.

“The participation of only a handful of national candidates in our survey speaks volumes as to why our environment is in the sorry state that it is in. Very few of them genuinely care for our environment,” said Paeng Lopez, co-convenor of GTC and program director of Health Care Without Harm.

“They offer themselves as leaders at this very crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis and continuing environmental degradation, yet they cannot even generously bare their positions on critical issues. Worse, it might indicate the absolute absence of environmental conservation and environmental justice in their campaign platforms,” Angelica Dacanay of Bantay Kita said.

Candidates were assessed through their response to the scorecard, academic credentials, track record, policy pronouncements, and linkages to major players.

The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of human-induced climate change.

The country’s rich biodiversity is also under threat due to deforestation, illicit wildlife trade, illegal fishing, and ecologically destructive projects.

2022 ELECTIONS

EARTH DAY

FRANCIS PANGILINAN

LENI ROBREDO

LEODY DE GUZMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

5 hours ago
“I don't know what caused my emotions to flare up...the bullying of the yellow-pinks is too much. Too out of place....
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

9 hours ago
"The road closure was not in any way intended to prevent supporters of VP Leni Robredo from attending the grand rally on Saturday....
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec town hall debates moved to April 30, May 1

Comelec town hall debates moved to April 30, May 1

9 hours ago
(Updated) The Commission on Elections will move its scheduled presidential and vice presidential town hall debates to later...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The policy to restrict the operating hours of buses will worsen the scarcity of public transportation. It is exactly the...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

7 hours ago
Aksyon Demokratiko requested the BIR “to immediately and continuously implement collection efforts, whether civil or...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates

Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates

3 hours ago
The poll body earlier postponed its presidential and vice presidential town halls debates to later dates, to April 30 and...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

4 hours ago
"I hope we will speed up the processing of this list to somehow alleviate the burden of our drivers," he added.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Remarks of AIM alumni in ensuring credible elections 'unnecessary'

Comelec: Remarks of AIM alumni in ensuring credible elections 'unnecessary'

By Angelica Y. Yang | 6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Friday took exception to the remarks of the Asian Institute of Management alumni who urged...
Headlines
fbtw
UniTeam returns to Batangas, Laguna to woo voters

UniTeam returns to Batangas, Laguna to woo voters

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
With the campaign season nearing its end in weeks, UniTeam tandem Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

8 hours ago
The Philippine Consulate in New York said it is temporarily suspending ballot feeding after one of its Vote Counting Machines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with