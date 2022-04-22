^

MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 10:44am
File photo shows a uniform of an employee of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied allegations Friday that its partial closure of the Macapagal Boulevard until Sunday, April 24 was meant to inconvenience supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo attending an upcoming campaign rally.

In a statement sent to reporters, the MMDA said that the boulevard was closed "partially to vehicular traffic as the stage was so big that only one lane is passable on one side."

"The road closure was not in anyway intended to prevent supporters of VP Leni Robredo from attending the grand rally on Saturday. It will be closed on the rally day itself as it will be entirely occupied by supporters. The following day, Sunday, it will again be closed to allow dismantling of the stage," it said. 

"The traffic plan was agreed by its organizer and the [local government unit] of Pasay. MMDA's only participation is traffic management and to announce the road closure to the public so that motorists can avoid the area."

Volunteers of Robredo on social media said they organized the grand rally along Macapagal Blvd. as their birthday gift to the presidential candidate on Saturday.

In an earlier advisory, the MMDA said that a single lane would be made passable for motorists from Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. going to Buendia Avenue from April 19 to April 21. 

"The early closure of Macapagal Blvd. goes against our policy of not allowing political activities on major roads on weekdays. But we tolerated it so as not to be accused of being biased. Thus, accusations to the contrary is unfair to the agency and the organizer should explain this matter to their supporters," the MMDA also said. 

fbtw

