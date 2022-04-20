^

Walden Bello files counter affidavit vs case filed by former Davao City information officer

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 3:55pm
Walden Bello files counter affidavit vs case filed by former Davao City information officer
Laban ng Masa and Partido Lakas ng Masa vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello poses with supporters when he filed his counter affidavit against the cyber libel case filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas.
MANILA, Philippines — Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential bet Walden Bello on Wednesday has filed his counter affidavit against a cyber libel case filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas.

To recall, Tupas filed the case against Bello after the VP candidate called him a “drug dealer." Tupas, who was working under VP candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, was eventually relieved from his employment at the local city government last year after attending a party where P1.5-million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a raid. 

READ: ‘No special treatment for ex-Davao info officer’

Bello went to the Office of the City Prosecutor in Davao with his lead counsel and Laban ng Masa and PLM Senate bet Luke Espiritu.

“We’re going all the way in the defense of Walden, as his case is emblematic of the wider repression of dissent by the state,” Espiritu was quoted in a statement.


Both Bello and Espiritu condemned the cyber libel case, saying it was “politically motivated, frivolous, and inconsistent with the facts.”

After filing his counter affidavit, Bello then went to the Sangguniang Bayan to get a copy of the resolution of the Davao City Council’s declaring him a “persona non grata” due to his allegations during a televised debate.

Bello called Davao City a “drug center of the South under the control of a member of the Duterte family” during the Commission on Elections’ vice presidential debate held last month.

The accusations have been disputed by local authorities and a Senate hearing in 2017 did not find evidence to back the claims.

He has also been calling out fellow vice-presidential candidate Duterte-Carpio for not attending the debates.

READ: Walden Bello ‘persona non grata’ in Davao City over drugs, corruption comments

“The way Sara Duterte has reacted to our challenge for a debate — declaring me persona non grata in Davao, filing cyberlibel charges, calling me a narcopolitician — is a preview of how she will address issues if she were to win the election, not by rational discussion but by mechanisms of character assassination and other underhanded methods,” Bello said.

