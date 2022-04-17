^

Duterte's Easter message: Have faith in God and each other

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
April 17, 2022 | 4:40pm
Duterte's Easter message: Have faith in God and each other
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula unveils the ‘Homeless Jesus’ artwork at the Manila Catheral yesterday as Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur looks on.
MANILA, Philippines —  President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday called on Christian Filipinos to have faith in God and in each other as they strive for a brighter future.

In his Easter Sunday message, Duterte said Filipinos remain strong and resilient throughout the challenges they confronted over the past few years because they hold firm to the promise of salvation as professed by Jesus Christ.

"The fulfillment of the Resurrection of the Lord therefore gives us hope and courage to never falter no matter how overwhelming the odds seemingly are," Duterte said.

"May this occasion give us much reason to thank the Almighty and have faith - in each other and in the Lord - so that we may stand brave and united in our journey as a people. Let us be hopeful of better days ahead even as we continue to work hard for the brighter and more prosperous future that we aspire for ourselves and for future generations," he added.

In a separate statement, Vice President Leni Robredo 

said that Easter Sunday is a reminder of the promise of eternal life for following Jesus' teachings,   

"Nasa buod ng kuwentong ito ang mensahe: Mabuhay sa paraang makatotohanan. Mahalin ang kapwa nang parang pagmamahal sa sarili. Manalig. Sa kabila nito, nag-aabang ang Kaharian ng Diyos."

(In sum, the story has this message: Live by the truth. Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Have faith. On the other side awaits the Kingdom of God.)

She also said that the Christian faithful should keep in mind Jesus' sacrifice on the cross and His message of hope.

"Nawa'y sundan natin ang kanyang yapak, at isadiwa ang pagiging tunay na Kristiyano– sa pamamagitan ng buong-buong pagbibigay ng sarili, lalo na para sa mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan," she said.

(Let us follow His footsteps and live the essence of being a true Christian by giving fully of ourselves, especially for those on the margins of society)

Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is the most important celebration in Christianity, the faith of the majority of Filipinos. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross to save sinners and that His resurrection is the fulfillment of God's promises to mankind.

