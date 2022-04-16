Bongbong vows to prioritize ‘green’ agenda

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has vowed to ensure protection and preservation of the country’s environment and natural resources while pursuing economic development goals if he wins in the May 9 election.

Marcos cited the need to institute policy reforms and programs which will create a peaceful balance between economic development and the environment.“Nature has its rights that should be protected. It should be allowed to flourish, reproduce and attain its abundance side by side with human civilization in perfect balance and harmony with our growing communities," the former senator said in an interview."We should do this if we want to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our society from the onslaught of natural calamities,” he stressed.

Marcos pointed out that the country is blessed with an abundant natural resources such as minerals, forest and agricultural lands, water, fisheries and other natural resources that should preserved for future generations.“The Philippines is even recognized as one of the leading producers of nickel in the whole world which is widely in demand abroad,” Marcos noted adding that the nation should maximize our resources to hasten the recovery of the economy that was badly hit by the pandemic and recent natural disasters that hit the country.

Marcos laid down his environmental platform just as scientists in the US held a protest to call for stronger actions from governments on global warming and climate change and warned of irreversible catastrophic consequences.

Among the programs that Marcos committed to prioritize are reforestation, stricter anti-illegal logging law and creation of industrial forest plantations to supply market demand for wood.In mining, Marcos said his administration will implement a collaborative relationship with all stakeholders to make sure that it will not be abused and it will help in bringing back our economy from the onslaught of the pandemic.

Marcos also vowed to focus on solid waste management including “waste to energy programs” that will be an income generating initiative of his administration.

He said he would also pursue the proposed creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience that will look in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as an effective model of disaster resilience that integrates many other agencies.“It should be integrated in the agencies like DOST for the forecast of the weather, LGUs for the preparedness, DSWD for response and NEDA for rehabilitation among others,” Marcos explained.He is also planning to create the Department of Water and Resources Management to make sure that clean and potable water is available to every Filipino.Lastly, Marcos said he is planning to create an ecology-based Disaster Risk Reduction program that should be addressed from the point of view of environmental degradation especially on forests, wetlands, coastal and marine and drylands.