Six appellate justices shortlisted for May SC vacancy

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 2:12pm
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Six appellate associate justices made it to the Judicial and Bar Council’s shortlist for the May vacancy at the Supreme Court.

The JBC, the panel that assesses applicants to the Judiciary, submitted the names to President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday. They are listed in alphabetical order as:

  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ramon Cruz
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Maria Elisa Diy
  • Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Ronaldo Roberto Martin
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Fernanda Lapas Peralta
  • Court of Appeals Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh

The six are vying for the spot to be vacated when Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe hangs her judiciary robe on May 14 — five days after the elections — upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Following her retirement, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is expected to move up to the SAJ post.

If Duterte will name Bernabe’s replacement, it would be his 13th appointment in the 15-member court.

He most recently named Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., a retired Comelec commissioner, as a member of the SC.

In the current composition of the SC, only Associate Justices Leonen and Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa were named by the late President Benigno Aquino III in the high court.

