^

Headlines

NDRRMC: 162K people in evacuation centers, nearly P135M in agri damage due to 'Agaton'

Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 11:40am
NDRRMC: 162K people in evacuation centers, nearly P135M in agri damage due to 'Agaton'
Residents wait for news of relatives after a mountain side collapsed in the village of Bunga, Baybay town, Leyte province, in southern Philippines on April 12, 2022, a day after a landslide slammed into the village, burrying houses under mud, due to heavy rains brought about by tropical storm megi.
AFP / Bobbie Alota

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Agaton, which dumped rain and caused landslides in the central Philippines, has affected more than 920,000 people in nine regions in the country, with more than 160,000 seeking shelter in evacuation sites.

The first cyclone that hit the Philippines this year also left in its trail nearly P135 million in damage to agriculture in five affected regions.

In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Agaton affected 920,727 or 279,557 families in 1,296 barangays in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM.

Of these, 162,467 persons or 51,920 displaced families are seeking temporary shelter in 660 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said that, as of Thursday morning, it has confirmed one fatality, six injured persons and one missing. Authorities are still validating reports of 75 more dead, two more injured and 28 still missing persons.

An Agence France-Presse report filed from Abuyog in Leyte meanwhile logged 80 deaths due to landslides and floods.

Damage

Agaton has also affected 9,273.86 hectares of crop area, resulting in P134,991,740.13 worth of damages in five regions, according to the NDRRMC report.

There were 328 houses partially and 26 totally damaged due to the cyclone. Authorities estimate P709,500 damages for the houses wrecked in the eight regions.

A total of 75 localities also reported experiencing power interruption or outage, and of these, electricity has so far been restored in 11 cities or municipalities, the NDRRMC report said.

They also have yet restore water supply to three localities that experienced water supply interruption or outage.

So far, the government has provided P19,474,723.66 worth of assistance to affected communities in the Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga and BARMM regions.

On Tuesday, Agaton weakened into a low pressure area over the coastal waters of Eastern Samar. The state weather bureau also lifted all wind signals then. —Kristine Joy Patag

AGATON

NDRRMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
61 years since Gagarin flight, space tech and research within reach for Filipinos

61 years since Gagarin flight, space tech and research within reach for Filipinos

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
"Space technology doesn't need to be far out and out of this world...It doesn't have to be something high-level which ordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
Eleazar defends Robredo&rsquo;s daughter vs &lsquo;sex video&rsquo;

Eleazar defends Robredo’s daughter vs ‘sex video’

13 hours ago
The proliferation of a fabricated video targeting one of the daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo exposed one of the vulnerabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Dispute brewing among Comelec execs

Dispute brewing among Comelec execs

By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Is a rift brewing among Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioners less than a month to the May 9 polls?
Headlines
fbtw
Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'
play

Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'

1 day ago
The campaign of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused Vice President Leni Robredo of spreading lies in...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from 'Agaton' landslides, floods rises to 80

Death toll from 'Agaton' landslides, floods rises to 80

By Imelda Magbutay | 4 hours ago
The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Waning adherence to COVID-19 precautions may lead to surge in May &mdash; DOH

Waning adherence to COVID-19 precautions may lead to surge in May — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 43 minutes ago
Citing experts in epidemiologic modeling, the DOH said that adherence to minimum public health standards has declined by 7%...
Headlines
fbtw
Tugade sorry for inconvenience brought by MRT-3 closure on last workday of Holy Week

Tugade sorry for inconvenience brought by MRT-3 closure on last workday of Holy Week

58 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation said it will work on providing bus augmentations, issue more provisional authority permits,...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy in Sweden says 'safeguards in place' after some voters report getting 2 ballots

Embassy in Sweden says 'safeguards in place' after some voters report getting 2 ballots

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
“The Embassy however acknowledges that there may have been an element of human error on its part, as it had worked on...
Headlines
fbtw
IBP reminds bets, supporters: Women's bodies, sexuality not for use as campaign gimmicks

IBP reminds bets, supporters: Women's bodies, sexuality not for use as campaign gimmicks

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"A woman’s body and sexuality must neither be used to earn more votes nor weaponized to smear a candidate," the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fair weather on Maundy Thursday, but rains to persist in some areas

Fair weather on Maundy Thursday, but rains to persist in some areas

3 hours ago
According to PAGASA, the trough or extension of Malakas will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with