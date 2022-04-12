Only 3 areas in Cordillera under granular lockdown â€” DILG

Only 3 areas in Cordillera under granular lockdown — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Only three areas, all of them in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), are under granular lockdown as of April 9 as the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines improves, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has reported.



DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said for the first time, no area in Metro Manila - the country's economic center and the top contributor of new COVID-19 infections - was placed under localized lockdown.



"The three (areas under granular lockdown) can be found in the Cordillera Administrative Region and are situated in three towns and three barangays and only three households and six individuals are affected," Año said during President Duterte's pre-recorded public address aired last Monday.



"If the numbers continue to go down, that means our countrymen will be safe. But we still need to get vaccinated, especially for regions with low vaccination rates," he added.



Metro Manila remains the top contributor of new COVID-19 cases among the country's regions, accounting for 703 out of the 1,903 new infections recorded from April 5 to 11. However, it also has the highest vaccination rate at 105.51 percent or more than its entire target population. CAR has a vaccination rate of 76.66 percent or about 1.14 million of its 1.48 million target population.



Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the government's pandemic task force was scheduled to meet yesterday to discuss the updated quarantine classifications for April 16 to 30.



Nearly 200 areas, including Metro Manila, were placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 from April 1 to 15.