'Grabe naman 'yan:' Robredo denies claim they planted 'paid attendees' at rivals' rallies

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is bewildered at an accusation that their campaign team planted people at a UniTeam event to make it appear that attendees were paid to participate.

Robredo countered: We don’t have such history; the other camp does.

Asked about the accusation on Sunday night, she said: “Grabe naman, sa lahat ba naman kami pa ‘yung bibigay ng pera kasi siya kaya ‘yung may record na ganun, hindi kami.”

(That’s absurd. Of all, we are the ones accused of giving money? But they have that record, not us.)

The question did not specifically mention the rallies in Tarlac, which happened a day earlier and where ABS-CBN and News5 reported that attendees admitted to receiving money for attending.

News5 interviewed a man who said he and his entire family will vote for Robredo but that people from different barangays went to the rally in exchange for P500. "Sayang eh (It would have been a waste to turn it down)," he said.

Replying to News5, Marcos’ spokesperson lawyer Vic Rodriguez said they were told that the interviewee was "planted by the Yellows," referring to the campaign color of the minority Liberal Party. Robredo is a member of the LP but is running as an independent candidate and is identified with the color pink instead.

"Sabi rin sa amin ng kapitbahay ng residenteng nagsabi sa inyo ay planted ang mga iyan ng dilawan para sirain si presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos at sadyang lusawin ang katototohanan na sadyang napakainit nang nagging pagtanggap sa kanya ng mga Tarlakenyo," he claimed.

(We were told by the neighbor of the resident who told you, they are planted by the Yellows to discredit presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos and purposely erode the truth that Tarlacqueños gave him a really warm welcome.)

Robredo rallies

Accusations of paid attendees have also been thrown against Robredo’s rallies, many of which have drawn mammoth crowds. The rallies have also raised concerns about supposed communist infiltration. Attendees and the campaign have swiftly denied both allegations and warned of the dangers of the latter accusation.

Meanwhile, reporters following Marcos and UniTeam rallies have recorded videos of people being handed envelopes containing cash. Nueva Ecija officials brushed these off as distribution of financial aid that had nothing to do with the campaign rally.

In a Cavite sortie, Gov. Jonvic Remulla handed out cash prizes for talent showdowns — which he insisted was not an election offense since no local candidate was there then even though the whole program was for the endorsement of a national slate.

After a "mini-rally" in Quezon province, a vehicle with its windows rolled down was flocked by supporters. Philstar.com and Rappler teams saw people receiving P50 bills.

Asked about the incident, Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez dismissed it as just someone showing concern for fellow Filipinos. "That was to buy water. I said, let’s not make an issue out of it. It’s your fellow countrymen, asking a little help to buy water," he said.

Section 89 of the Omnibus Election Code holds that:

It shall be unlawful for any candidate, political party, organization, or any person to give or accept, free of charge, directly or indirectly, transportation, food or drinks or things of value during the five hours before and after a public meeting, on the day preceding the election, and on the day of the election; or to give or contribute, directly or indirectly, money or things of value for such purpose.

— with report from Angelica Yang