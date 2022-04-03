'I feel more relieved, menos gastos,' Lacson says of independent run after bolting Partido Reporma

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson speaks to media before the Comelec debates in Pasay City on April 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — After leaving his political party and continuing his bid for highest position in the government as an independent candidate, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said Sunday that he feels more relieved and believes he is spending less.

Two weeks ago, he quit Partido Reporma, the political party which previously endorsed him, after receiving word that its Davao del Norte officials would be backing another presidential bet. The party has since declared support for Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Mas relieved kesa disappointed. Mas magaan. Menos gastos. Wala na akong dinadalang burden na 'yung party na mostly from Davao del Norte kasi wala na sila lahat sa akin," Lacson said in a chance interview before the presidential debate hosted by the Commission on Elections on Sunday.

(I'm more relieved than disappointed. It feels lighter. Less spending. I'm not carrying the burden of the party mostly from Davao del Norte because they're not with me anymore.)

He earlier claimed that he left Partido Reporma because the chief of staff of party president Pantaleon Alvarez — congressman of Davao del Norte and former House speaker — supposedly asked him to fork out P800 million to support the campaign expenses of the party's local bets, an allegation which Alvarez denied.

"But in other areas, nandiyan sila, they stayed the course, nandiyan sila and we keep our communications open," Lacson said.

(But in other areas, they are there. They stayed the course. They are there and we keep our communications open.)

Without a political party to back him, Lacson will now have to rely on his own machinery and resources to continue his campaign.

The national and local elections will happen on May 9.

