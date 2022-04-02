Without warrant, police nab, detain Grab driver over supposed ‘kill threat’ tweet vs Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Police have arrested without a warrant and detained a Grab driver for supposedly posting a tweet threatening presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

On Friday, the campaign team of Marcos hailed the arrest of the subject who supposedly tweet a kill threat against the presidential candidate for blocking his path in a caravan held in Quezon City last March 15.

Philstar.com tried to get confirmation from the Quezon City Police District Public Information Office but calls on Saturday morning went unanswered. They however confirmed to Rappler that the man turned himself in to authorities.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malconteto told reporters that a subject was brought in, over a threat to Marcos, for inquest proceedings which were still ongoing as of Friday night.

An inquest proceeding determines the validity of a warrantless arrest and whether a subject can be charged in court. If the prosecution found probable cause to indict the person, Information or charge sheet may be filed before the courts. The court will then determine whether a warrant of arrest will be issued. The inquest prosecutor may also opt to convert the proceedings into a preliminary investigation where the respondent will be given an opportunity to file a counter-affidavit.

According to Marcos’ team, they filed complaint against the subject because of his Twitter post. The Quezon City-Anti Cybercrime Unit tracked down the subject and located him.

The Grab driver, said the Marcos campaign, “voluntary [sic] surrendered himself to apprehending police officers,” but he also denied the allegations against him as he has no Twitter account.

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez also commended the QC Police District in the statement for their “quick action in apprehending the primary subject who was responsible for issuing death threats” against the presidential bet.

Warrantless arrest

With Malcontento stating that the inquest was ongoing, this means that the Grab driver was arrested without a warrant and is not even charged person in court with a warrant.

The Rules of Criminal Procedure provide that a warrantless arrest may only be done if the person has committed, is actually committing, or is attempting to commit an offense; if a crime has just been committed; or if the person is an escaped prisoner.

It is unclear under which grounds of warrantless arrest was the subject brought in for inquest.

But this is not the first time authorities, under the Duterte administration, arrested a person without a warrant for supposed cybercrime offenses.

In April 2020, the Free Legal Assistance Group decried the warrantless arrest of a Cebuano film writer for supposedly peddling “fake information” punishable under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, over a satirical Facebook post.

In May 2020, NBI agents arrested teacher Ronnel Mas over a tweet offering a P50-million bounty to anyone who would kill President Rodrigo Duterte. He was arrested six days after the tweet, slapped with an inciting to sedition complaint and haled to court.

The Olongapo City court however dismissed the charge due to the illegality of Mas' arrest. Authorities re-filed the complaint before a Zambales prosecutor and this was again junked.

The Marcos team said the subject as of Friday is detained at the QCPD-Anti Cybercrime Unity and charges of Grave Threat in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act are being readied against him.