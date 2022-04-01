^

Tulfo eyes repeal of Rice Tariffication Law

The Philippine Star
April 1, 2022 | 12:00am
Tulfo eyes repeal of Rice Tariffication Law
“The Rice Tariffication Law is really a burden to our farmers,” independent senatorial candidate and broadcaster/vlogger Raffy Tulfo said in Filipino during an interview with Boy Abunda.
MANILA, Philippines — If elected, independent senatorial candidate and broadcaster/vlogger Raffy Tulfo plans to advocate the repeal of the Rice Tariffication Law as it deprives Filipino farmers of their livelihood.

“The Rice Tariffication Law is really a burden to our farmers,” Tulfo said in Filipino during an interview with Boy Abunda.

“Many farmers think that farming is not feasible anymore because of the small income they get as imported rice is flooding the market,” he added.

He lamented that some farmers were enticed to sell their farmlands to subdivision and commercial developers.

“They readily sell their land. Our farmland is getting smaller,” he said, adding that this seriously affects the country’s food supply.

In a previous interview, Tulfo questioned whether the P10-billion fund allotted by the law for financial and technical assistance has indeed been given to the farmers.

“How will the government give this? Will they be given seeds, fertilizer, pesticide? It’s not clear how the funds will be given to farmers,” he said.

He said he also plans to pursue the passage of the National Land Use Act, which would help determine the land that can be used solely for farming or commercial purposes.

“It’s sad that this has been pending in the Senate. If elected, this is one of the first things I will focus on,” he said.

As a means to boost the economy and provide jobs to more Filipinos, Tulfo said he would introduce legislation that would strengthen the country’s agriculture industry.

“Our country has rich natural resources. There’s coconut, cacao and sugar and so many other agricultural products. Why can’t we develop these?” he added.

Tulfo vowed to craft a law to encourage companies and corporations to invest in agriculture by providing them with tax incentives.

In addition, he also committed to promote the rights and welfare of workers, overseas Filipino workers, underprivileged Filipinos and Filipino families.

He likewise wants to create a level-playing field for the poor when it comes to justice by beefing up the services of the Public Attorney’s Office so it can help more Filipinos.

