Isko Moreno vows to prioritize infrastructure, economic growth in Mindanao

Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 4:46pm
Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso flashes his "God first" sign as he addresses residents during the grand proclamation rally of local candidates led by mayoralty aspirant Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — If elected, Manila City Mayor and presidential bet Isko Moreno vowed to infuse more infrastructure development in Mindanao to accelerate the human development index in the region and push for inclusive and equitable economic growth outside Luzon.

“There are areas here [where] based on our data given to me, only 8% have access to clean, potable water. And of course, last is the internet connectivity because it creates opportunity and commerce online,” Moreno told reporters in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental. 

Moreno said that a peso spent in the National Capital Region doesn’t count while a peso spent in Mindanao and the impoverished areas in the Visayas will contribute much to regional economic growth. 

What is important to him, he said, is to increase the human development index by providing the minimum basic needs through decent and affordable housing projects, free medicines and modern hospitals, providing jobs and quality education. 

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer said that if elected, he would "see to it that Mindanao will have a stable supply of electricity, unhampered access to clean and potable water and better internet connectivity."

“Most of or some areas of Mindanao have had an arm struggle and I'm very happy when I saw in the [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] area that the sun is really shining on them and I hope that the long-awaited just and lasting peace will be found,” Moreno said.

“Mindanao can really be the real food basket of our country and one of the challenges is infrastructure. The connectivity of roads, access, fast, reliable, safe roads all over Mindanao. The same thing that Luzon has experienced already exists in Luzon...So, if we are hit by a typhoon in Luzon and at least we have food security offset here on the third-largest island of our country which is Mindanao. That is one thing that should happen here."

On terror and bandit groups

Asked how a Moreno presidency would deal with terror and bandit groups in Mindanao, he said "he will try to [...] talk to them that we are all Filipinos and we should not be fighting one another."

“We don’t negotiate with terrorists definitely but if they want to make sense, there is nothing wrong with lending an ear for anyone who wants to change their life or may be tired of living in danger. their lives. So, at the end of the day we are one country, a flag. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao,” Moreno said. 

"We will not allow disintegration or the separation of our country, geographically and as citizens of this country."

Moreno had said the first two years of his presidency will focus on building facilities that will provide the minimum basic needs of the people - quality housing, education and health – especially in provinces and areas with low human development index. 

To further accelerate human and economic growth, Moreno also vowed to strengthen physical, economic, and digital linkages among growth centers and the rural economies, by building bridges across major islands of the Visayas and building a national fiber optic backbone to boost the country’s communication capability and interconnectivity. 

Moreno said infrastructure investments will create jobs and other opportunities for Filipinos, particularly those in pandemic-hit micro, small and medium industries. 

And if the people have jobs, and have access to affordable housing, quality education and quality health care, he said human and economic growth will follow and social inequity and injustice will be minimized. 

