Eleazar sticks with Partido Reporma

MANILA, Philippines — Former police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is sticking it out with Partido Reporma, reiterating his stand that he has no plans of switching over to other parties at this time.

He thanked, though, the politicians who crossed party lines but are still endorsing his senatorial bid.

“I am truly grateful to politicians who saw my potential to serve in the Senate. If I win, you can trust that I would work towards helping our countrymen. I will be their voice in the Senate and I will fight until their problems are resolved. Their struggle shall become my struggle in the Senate,” he said in Filipino.

Eleazar was invited by Manila mayoralty candidate Raymond Bagatsing, along with three other candidates that include vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte last Friday.

During the sortie, Duterte endorsed the candidacy of Eleazar, who she introduced as “a good friend.”

“I thank Mayor Sara Duterte for believing in my capacity as a public servant and we welcome her endorsement of course. Let me clarify though that this does not mean that I have plans to switch allegiances,” Eleazar said partly in Filipino.

“After being in the uniformed service for four decades, I have learned the importance of loyalty and I still am even now that I have retired,” he added.