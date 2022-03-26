Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Cyclists stop in front of a globe at a mall after the lights are switched off for the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 25, 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages establishments and individuals to care for the planet by switching off non-essential electric lights for an hour.

"The Philippines is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and this year’s Earth Hour is a good reminder that climate change and global warming are real issues that we need to pay more attention to and require urgent action," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Andanar said participating in the Earth Hour is "a show of solidarity and active involvement in shaping our future."

The Earth Hour will be observed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The environment department recently urged Filipinos to go beyond the symbolic switching off of lights and make environmental stewardship a part of their “new normal” lifestyle. Acting Environment Secretary Jim Sampulna has said climate change is not foreign to the Philippines, which is frequently visited by typhoons.

The Philippines aims a 75% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 but the goal won't be reached if people continue unsustainable practices that significantly harm nature, Sampulna added.



The bulk of the target or 72.29% is “conditional” or dependent on the support of climate finance, technologies and capacity development, which will be provided by developed countries, as prescribed by the Paris Agreement. The remaining 2.71 percent is “unconditional” or will be implemented mainly through domestic resources, according to the finance department.

Organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, Earth Hour started in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and is being supported by more than 180 countries and territories.