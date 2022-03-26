^

Headlines

Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 5:58pm
Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues
Cyclists stop in front of a globe at a mall after the lights are switched off for the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Manila on March 25, 2017.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages establishments and individuals to care for the planet by switching off non-essential electric lights for an hour.

"The Philippines is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and this year’s Earth Hour is a good reminder that climate change and global warming are real issues that we need to pay more attention to and require urgent action," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Andanar said participating in the Earth Hour is "a show of solidarity and active involvement in shaping our future."

The Earth Hour will be observed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The environment department recently urged Filipinos to go beyond the symbolic switching off of lights and make environmental stewardship a part of their “new normal” lifestyle. Acting Environment Secretary Jim Sampulna has said climate change is not foreign to the Philippines, which is frequently visited by typhoons.

The Philippines aims a 75% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 but the goal won't be reached if people continue unsustainable practices that significantly harm nature, Sampulna added.
 
The bulk of the target or 72.29% is “conditional” or dependent on the support of climate finance, technologies and capacity development, which will be provided by developed countries, as prescribed by the Paris Agreement. The remaining 2.71 percent is “unconditional” or will be implemented mainly through domestic resources, according to the finance department. 

Organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, Earth Hour started in Sydney, Australia in 2007 and is being supported by more than 180 countries and territories. 

EARTH HOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez denies asking for P800 million from Lacson

Alvarez denies asking for P800 million from Lacson

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Partido Reporma Founder Renato De Villa also admitted his surprise at the turn of events yesterday, saying he had no idea...
Headlines
fbtw
Marijuana now drug of choice among&nbsp; users &ndash; PDEA

Marijuana now drug of choice among  users – PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Emmanuel TupasMarijuana has become the drug of choice for most users in the country, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

Palace: Earth Hour a reminder that climate change, global warming are real issues

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang on Saturday emphasized the need to act on climate change as the world observed Earth Hour, which encourages...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3's Free Ride Program: What you need to know

MRT-3's Free Ride Program: What you need to know

1 day ago
Aside from the free rides given by the MRT-3, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's service contracting...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Around 2.5 million Filipino families experienced hunger in end-2021

SWS: Around 2.5 million Filipino families experienced hunger in end-2021

1 day ago
"The December 2021 Hunger rate is 1.8 points above the 10.0% (estimated 2.5 million families) in September 2021, but still...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Earth Hour: What are bets&rsquo; environment platforms?

Earth Hour: What are bets’ environment platforms?

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Conservation group World Wide Fund for Nature said the observance of Earth Hour tonight will highlight the need for Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH appeals to 44 million jabbed Pinoys: Get boosters

DOH appeals to 44 million jabbed Pinoys: Get boosters

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday appealed to 44 million Filipinos eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots to avail themselves...
Headlines
fbtw
Fines for data privacy breach capped at P5 million

Fines for data privacy breach capped at P5 million

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission has set a ceiling of P5 million on fines imposed on data privacy violators, following a revision...
Headlines
fbtw
Traffic enforcers, street sweepers get 30-minute &lsquo;heat break&rsquo;

Traffic enforcers, street sweepers get 30-minute ‘heat break’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
As temperatures continue to rise in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is granting its enforcers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to strengthen migrant workers department

Marcos to strengthen migrant workers department

By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to pursue the priority programs of the administration of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with