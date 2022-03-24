Candidates, public reminded to follow health protocols as campaign for local polls starts

Pedestrians walk past a fence full of posters of politicians along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue in Quezon City on the start of the campaign period for national positions, February 8, 2022. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminds aspiring candidates to take down previously posted materials that are in violation of Comelec rules to avoid sanctions.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is reminding the public to observe health and safety protocols against COVID-19 as the campaign period for the local elections starts today.

"We remain confident that people will continue to be vigilant as the local election campaign period begins," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement issued Thursday.

"We therefore ask everyone from the candidates to the general public to strictly comply with health and safety protocols and the guidelines set by the Commission on Elections in the conduct of their political activities, including campaign rallies and in-person campaigning," he added.

Andanar said the government's vaccination efforts would continue during the campaign period for local elective posts.

"This occasion is likewise a good reminder that there will be no slowing down of our COVID-19 vaccination drive as we remain on track with our goal of having 90 million fully-vaccinated Filipinos before the end of June 2022," the Palace spokesman said.

A total of 3,431 new COVID-19 infections were recorded from March 15 to 21, which translates to a daily average case of 490, the health department said. Only 17.1% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 16.9% of non-ICU beds were in use during the period.

All regions in the country are now at minimal risk with low risk healthcare utilization rates but health experts said the public should not be complacent when it comes to safety protocols like wearing of face masks, proper hygiene, and observing physical distance.

More than 65 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 11.57million others have availed of booster shots.