Duterte signs EO adopting 10-point agenda to boost economic recovery from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration has adopted a ten-point policy agenda designed to fast-track and to sustain economic recovery from the pandemic, including expanding healthcare capacity and safely resuming business activities and in-person classes.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the policy agenda recommended by the government's economic development cluster through Executive Order No. 166 dated March 21.

"There is an urgent need to adopt policies on economic recovery to sustain current economic gains, minimize the pandemic's long-term adverse effects, and restore the country's development trajectory," Duterte said in the order.

He ordered government entities under the executive branch to ensure that all policies, measures and programs are aligned with the ten principles contained in the policy agenda, subject to strict compliance with health protocols.

The principles are strengthen healthcare capacity; accelerate and expand the vaccination program; further reopen the economy and expand public transport capacity; resume face-to-face learning; reduce restrictions on domestic travel and standardize local government units' (LGU) requirements; relax requirements for international travel; accelerate digital transformation through legislative measures; provide for enhanced and flexible emergency measures through legislation; shift the focus of decision-making and government reporting to more useful and empowering metrics; and medium term protection for pandemic resilience.

Under strengthening healthcare capacity, the national government will work to expand the healthcare capacity nationwide and align with the global standards of health workers and other health resources to population ratios. With regard to accelerating and expanding the vaccination program, the government will ensure that inoculation sites are expanded, artificial barriers to vaccination are reduced and related procedures are streamlined. It will also seek to reduce the restrictions on the use of vaccine stocks by the private sector subject to existing laws and regulations.

To further reopen the economy, the government plans to safely resume economic and social activities while maintaining the alert level system, removing age-based restrictions on mobility, and further expanding public transport capacity. The Duterte administration will likewise strengthen efforts towards the safe resumption of in-person classes and capitalize on the gains achieved in the conduct of pilot face-to-face learning.

With regard to reducing restrictions on domestic travel, the administration will streamline and standardize requirements for domestic and local tourism and maximize the use of information and communications technology solutions to ease processes. Domestic travel requirements will be limited to vaccination cards or negative RT-PCR test results for unvaccinated persons or an inter-scannable quick response code except as otherwise required by the LGU of destination, the order said. Under relaxing international travel requirements, the government will provide quarantine exemptions for vaccinated persons to boost international tourism, increase foreign investments and restore jobs in the tourism sector.

The administration will also prioritize the passage of key legislation on digital transformation to improve connectivity and facilitate the country's digital transformation.

The government will also rely on legislation to allow the efficient roll-out of emergency programs during pandemics. The proposed measures will complement the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 and may include the establishment of a stand-by fund to be used during pandemics, the grant of authority to reallocate funds for pandemic response, the lifting of ceilings on the use of quick response funds, the easing of data privacy requirements, and the standardization of special risk allowance, hazard pay, and other forms of compensation given to healthcare workers.

With regard to shifting the focus of decision-making and government reporting to more useful and empowering metrics, the government will ensure that economic recovery policies and pandemic case reports will consider total severe or critical cases, case fatality ratio, and total vaccinations. The policy shift aims to avoid unnecessary changes in alert levels and to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated.

To achieve its goal of coming up with a medium term preparation for pandemic resilience, the administration will develop a comprehensive pandemic response framework that will consider international best practices and the Philippines' experience in handling the COVID-19 crisis. The government will also aim to strengthen health and social protection systems.

The government's pandemic policy and implementing bodies were directed to ensure the proper implementation of the ten-point policy agenda.