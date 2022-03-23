Seasonal workers are regular employees, Ka Leody reminds Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Labor leader Leody de Guzman called out presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for hinting at ending contractualization, but failing to recognize that seasonal workers are also regular employees.

"Ang manggagawang pinatatrabaho sa isang panahon o season at muling pinatrabaho o na-rehire ay hindi pwede pagkaitan ng mga benepisyo bilang regular na empleyado," De Guzman of Partido Lakas ng Masa said in a statement on Wednesday.

(A worker employed for a period or a season and is employed or hired again [for another period or season] should not be denied the benefits received by a regular employee.)

This comes after Marcos Jr.’s “KandidaTalks” interview with One PH aired on Monday. Marcos said that he would review the vetoed Security of Tenure bill, which would amend the country’s labor code in order to further protect employees and put a stop to the practice of contractualization or hiring workers for a period of time without regularizing them.

He said, however, that prohibitions on contractual labor should "[apply] only to those businesses that are not seasonal."

"Pinatunayan ng statement na ito na walang alam si Marcos Junior sa mga usapin ng labor relations. Mayroong kategoryang 'regular seasonal' sa Labor Code," De Guzman said.

(This statement proves that Marcos Jr. does not know anything about labor relations. There’s a “regular seasonal” category under the Labor Code.)

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 certified the Security of Tenure Bill as urgent. He ended up rejecting it in 2019.

The country’s labor code provides that seasonal workers rehired every period or “regular seasonal employees” are considered regular employees.

In 2013, a court decision noted that farm workers are already considered regular seasonal employees. It further said: “Regular seasonal employees are those called to work from time to time. The nature of their relationship with the employer is such that during the off season, they are temporarily laid off; but reemployed during the summer season or when their services may be needed.”

Unemployment improves in January

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the country’s unemployment rate improved to 6.4% in January this year from 6.6% in December last year. However, underemployment inched up by 14.9% from 14.7%.

The National Economic and Development Authority last week noted that “while the unemployment rate declined, fewer Filipinos were able to work amid the Omicron surge in January 2022.”

The country’s labor force participation rate, which measures how many of those in the working age are employed or are actively looking for jobs, fell to 60.5% in January from the record 65.1% logged in December.

NEDA added that there were also lower employment levels because the end of the holidays also signaled the end of seasonal jobs.

Beyond 'endo', abolish manpower agencies

"Muli nating inililinaw na ang ugat ng problema sa kontraktwalisasyon ay hindi lang ang 'endo' kundi ang pag-iral ng mga third-party work arrangements gaya ng manpower agencies, na ginagawang mura at maamo ang mga kontraktwal para sa mga principal employers," the labor leader also said.

(We need to emphasize that 'endo' is not the root of the problem with contractualization, but the existence of third party work arrangements such as manpower agencies, which pays low and are lenient to principal employers.)

In a related statement, Luke Espiritu, a senatorial candidate under De Guzman's slate, said that the aims of the Security of Tenure bills is to make sure that workers are regular and permanent despite the seasonal nature of work.

"Ang mayor na hakbang para sa regular na trabaho ay ang pagbuwag sa mga manpower agency tungo sa direct-hiring at pagiging regular ng mga manggagawa. Hahantong ito sa pagwawakas ng kontraktwalisasyon," he said.

(The major step for regular employment is to abolish the manpower agenices and move towards direct hiring and making workers regular employees. This will lead to the end of contractualization.)