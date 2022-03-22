^

Duterte says he wants to talk to next president about drug war

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 6:46pm
Duterte says he wants to talk to next president about drug war
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the ceremonial signing of the amendments to the Public Service Act and presentation of various enacted laws at the Malacañang Palace on March 21, 2022.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants to talk to his successor about the drug menace, a problem that he said causes insanity and crimes.

Duterte, whose controversial drug war has claimed the lives of more than 6,000 suspects, said he would advise the next president to kill people involved in the narcotics trade.

"I hope, after the elections and a new president shall have been elected, I said there’s a time for us to — me to bring, invite him here," Duterte said during a pre-recorded public address aired Tuesday.

"Ito siguro ang sasabihin ko sa kanya, patayin mo talaga itong mga... (Perhaps I would tell my successor, kill them)," he added.

Duterte said many Filipinos would be affected if illegal drugs reach the streets.

"The problem is it induces insanity among people," he said, adding that narcotics cause people to kill, rob, and other unlawful activities.  

"Kung nalaman ko itong ganito, pinapatay ko na lang ito lahat (When I learned about this, I have them killed)... Drugs would haunt us today, tomorrow, and beyond," he added.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said law enforcement agencies conducted 1,794 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 2,471 persons from March 6 to 19. He said among those who were arrested were a Chinese national and a Filipina, who were apprehended last March 8 in Barangay Karuhatan in Valenzuela City. About 160 kilos of shabu worth P1 billion were seized during the raid. he added. Authorities also confiscated P12 billion worth of shabu and arrested ten persons in an operation in Infanta, Quezon last March 16.

More than 1,700 kilos of shabu and 421.5 kilos of marijuana worth P13.2 billion were seized during the period. 

DRUG WAR

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
