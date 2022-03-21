^

Headlines

DOH logs 3,572 COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20

Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 5:29pm
DOH logs 3,572 COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20
Commuters disembark from a train at a station in Manila on February 16, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 3,572 additional COVID-19 infections, or an average of 510 cases per day, from March 14 to 20.

According to the DOH, the daily average was 13% lower than the daily average reported from March 7 to 13.

Of the newly-reported cases, only one was tagged as severe or critical. There are currently 805 patients with severe and critical illness.

Of the 27,376 beds in non-intensive care units in the country, only 16.6% are utilized. Meanwhile, the ICU bed utilization rate is at 17.8% or 619 out of 3,473 beds.

The DOH also said that 655 additional deaths were verified during the past week, citing late encoding of information. 

Last week, the department said it was seeing a slow decline in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines has recorded more than 3.67 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with over 58,000 deaths.

More than 65 million Filipinos have completed immunization against COVID-19, while 11.5 million individuals have received booster shots. Over 6.5 million senior citizens have been vaccinated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged that while the thick crowd is a boost for her candidacy, more must join the ranks...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

21 hours ago
"As an organization that seeks to protect the Filipino people, the Philippine Navy does not condone or tolerate irresponsible...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday defended his newest political ally, controversial political...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

Ex-DOH chiefs, ConCon members back Robredo

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Six former health secretaries and members of the 1971-1972 Constitutional Convention endorsed yesterday presidential aspirant...
Headlines
fbtw
Asked on curbing corruption, VP bets call for digitalization, stronger judiciary; Bello sings
play

Asked on curbing corruption, VP bets call for digitalization, stronger judiciary; Bello sings

18 hours ago
Most of the vice-presidential candidates said one corruption watchdog is not enough to keep an eye on the government.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule

Marcos: Read Martial Law newspapers to learn more about my father's rule

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Those who wish to learn more about his father’s Martial Law rule should turn to "newspapers then and what was reported...
Headlines
fbtw
'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"I was known as a critic, but President Rodrigo Duterte is a voter, which, he's a voter, right? And me as a human being, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

Ka Leody pushes better funding for science and tech, more perks for students and workers

4 hours ago
The Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet said in a forum hosted by the Student for the Exploration and Development of Space...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

Moreno vows STEM, agriculture investment to make Filipinos competitive

4 hours ago
Moreno maintained that reinforcing agriculture courses will ensure that college students taking the course will be better...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE: Pump price rollbacks this week as global oil prices go down

DOE: Pump price rollbacks this week as global oil prices go down

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
Starting tomorrow, local oil firm Seaoil Philippines will reduce gas prices by P5.45 per liter, diesel by P11.45 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with