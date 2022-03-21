DOH logs 3,572 COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20

Commuters disembark from a train at a station in Manila on February 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 3,572 additional COVID-19 infections, or an average of 510 cases per day, from March 14 to 20.

According to the DOH, the daily average was 13% lower than the daily average reported from March 7 to 13.

Of the newly-reported cases, only one was tagged as severe or critical. There are currently 805 patients with severe and critical illness.

Of the 27,376 beds in non-intensive care units in the country, only 16.6% are utilized. Meanwhile, the ICU bed utilization rate is at 17.8% or 619 out of 3,473 beds.

The DOH also said that 655 additional deaths were verified during the past week, citing late encoding of information.

Last week, the department said it was seeing a slow decline in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines has recorded more than 3.67 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with over 58,000 deaths.

More than 65 million Filipinos have completed immunization against COVID-19, while 11.5 million individuals have received booster shots. Over 6.5 million senior citizens have been vaccinated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico