PAGASA reminds public to avoid heat stress, conserve water as dry season starts

This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a general shot of empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches.

MANILA, Philippines — Expect warmer weather in the coming days after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared on Wednesday the start of the dry season.

The weather bureau announced the end of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the start of the dry season, which will mean hotter days that the Philippines has already started experiencing.

"The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption," PAGASA said.

It added the day-to-day rainfall distribution across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The Philippines does not have “summer” as it only has two major seasons: rainy and dry. According to PAGASA, the dry season may be subdivided further into cool dry season (from December to February) and hot dry season (from March to May).