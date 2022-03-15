DFA: 370 Filipinos repatriated, evacuated from Ukraine

In this March 7 handout photo, Deputy Chief of Mission/Consul General Mardomel Celo D. Melicor (in orange shirt) oversees the check in of the group at the Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has helped 370 Filipinos leave Ukraine, which Russian troops started invading in late February.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the department said 286 have been repatriated, while 84 have been evacuated from Ukraine. The DFA is expecting 24 more seafarers to arrive in Manila Tuesday, ir said.

During the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs hearing on Tuesday, the DFA reported that 39 land-based overseas Filipinos have been repatriated, while 247 sea-based workers have been brought back to Manila.

The DFA said in a statement that the seafarers repatriated were from the following vessels:

MV Star Helena

MV Pavlina

MV Rio Grande

MV Key Knight

MV Riva Wind

MV S-Breeze

MV Global Aglaia

MV Polar Star

MV Star Laura

MV Bolten Ithaki

MV Marika

MV Bonita

MV Ithaca Prospect

MV Joseph Schulte

MV Puma

Meanwhile, 41 land-based workers and 43 seafarers have been evacuated out of Ukraine so far.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s International Labor Affairs Bureau and Philippine Overseas Employment Administration said during Tuesday’s hearing that they have accounted for 472 Filipino seafarers who have been affected by the war between Ukraine and Russia.

From DOLE-ILAB’s count, it is expecting 30 crew members to arrive in the Philippines tonight, while another 19 are expected to come home by tomorrow.

Both have accounted for 27 vessels based in 11 ports. It said 146 Filipino seafarers remain onboard, while 277 have been repatriated and 49 have been evacuated and are awaiting repatriation.

"Narinig ko po kanina (I heard) that the DFA has already reported that they already have 286 repatriated and 84 waiting to be repatriated. I guess the discrepancy lies with the receipt of the report through the local landing agencies through the POEA OFW Welfare Monitoring System, but we are coordinating with them, requesting for regular updating and reports," POEA’s Charity Jacob said.

DOLE-ILAB said it has provided assistance for repatriation to Filipino seafarers, transportation, help with food and quarantine facilities, cash assistance of P10,000, educational assistance starting at P20,000, and livelihood assistance worth P20,000.

It has also provided stress debriefing services and psychosocial counseling. — Kaycee Valmonte