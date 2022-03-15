Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 â€” party exec

Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 — party exec

MANILA, Philippines — The PDP-Laban faction composed of President Rodrigo Duterte's allies is expected to decide on the presidential aspirant it would support before the start of the campaign period for the local elections this month, a party official said Tuesday.

PDP-Laban secretary-general Melvin Matibag, who is also acting Cabinet secretary, said members of the party have been discussing the matter since their candidate for president backed out.

He was referring to Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, a substitute candidate for Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and who dropped out of the presidential race last December.

"I think the party will come up with some sort of standard... we will vote for this, we won't vote for this, I am not just so sure if individually, we can say if 'Juan dela Cruz' will be our president but it may happen perhaps before the start of the campaign period for local candidates on March 25," Matibag told ABS-CBN News Channel.

"Our process has been ongoing from the time we lost our candidate for president... Everyday, we have been discussing it, we have been talking to our local leaders on what we should do," he added.

Matibag claimed that out of more than 7,000 local candidates of PDP-Laban, "a good 60 to 70 percent" are still waiting for the party's decision on the presidential candidate it would endorse. He admitted that some local candidates have already picked a presidential candidate to endorse.

"That is why we will make a decision soon, before the start of the March 25 campaign for the local (candidates)... I know it would be difficult for local candidates if they do not support a presidential candidate" he said.

Matibag admitted that the members of the ruling party were "shocked" after they lost their standard bearer and that it took some time before they declared that they should have a candidate for president.

"There have been talks going on with our chairman and with the president of our party, (Energy) Secretary (Alfonso) Cusi and our key leaders, we do it everyday...As I said, perhaps before before March 25, we can have a clearer decision as a party," he added.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Duterte and Cusi initially fielded Sen. dela Rosa as its presidential candidate and Go as its vice-presidential bet.

Last November, dela Rosa dropped out of the race while Go sought the presidency under the Pederalismo ng Dakilang Dugong Samahan (PDDS), an ally of the PDP-Laban. Go registered under PDDS because the Commission on Elections has yet to resolve the leadership row between the supporters of Cusi and of Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel.

The PDP-Laban Cusi wing has yet to announce its preferred presidential candidate since Go withdrew from the race. The Pimentel-led faction, meanwhile, is supporting the candidacy of presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Matibag said most of the candidates for president have expressed their intention to talk to Duterte, who serves as the chairman of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing.

"Actually, you'll be surprised that most...if not all, most of the presidential candidates want to talk to the party and to the president," he said.

Matibag said among the presidential candidates who have reached out to the party are Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

The PDP-Laban official also clarified that Duterte was not necessarily endorsing Vice President Leni Robredo when he said he prefers a lawyer to become the next president. Among the ten presidential candidates, only Robredo and Jose Montemayor Jr. are lawyers.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio — the president's daughter and a candidate for vice president — is a lawyer.

"The president is setting up standards, he mentioned general standards the next president should have," Matibag said.