^

Headlines

Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 — party exec

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 5:31pm
Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 â€” party exec
This handout photo shows the PDP-Laban convention in Pampanga on September 8, 2021.
PDP-Laban Cusi wing

MANILA, Philippines — The PDP-Laban faction composed of President Rodrigo Duterte's allies is expected to decide on the presidential aspirant it would support before the start of the campaign period for the local elections this month, a party official said Tuesday.

PDP-Laban secretary-general Melvin Matibag, who is also acting Cabinet secretary, said members of the party have been discussing the matter since their candidate for president backed out.

He was referring to Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, a substitute candidate for Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and who dropped out of the presidential race last December.

"I think the party will come up with some sort of standard... we will vote for this, we won't vote for this, I am not just so sure if individually, we can say if 'Juan dela Cruz' will be our president but it may happen perhaps before the start of the campaign period for local candidates on March 25," Matibag told ABS-CBN News Channel.

"Our process has been ongoing from the time we lost our candidate for president... Everyday, we have been discussing it, we have been talking to our local leaders on what we should do," he added.

Matibag claimed that out of more than 7,000 local candidates of PDP-Laban, "a good 60 to 70 percent" are still waiting for the party's decision on the presidential candidate it would endorse. He admitted that some local candidates have already picked a presidential candidate to endorse.

"That is why we will make a decision soon, before the start of the March 25 campaign for the local (candidates)... I know it would be difficult for local candidates if they do not support a presidential candidate" he said.

Matibag admitted that the members of the ruling party were "shocked" after they lost their standard bearer and that it took some time before they declared that they should have a candidate for president.

"There have been talks going on with our chairman and with the president of our party, (Energy) Secretary (Alfonso) Cusi and our key leaders, we do it everyday...As I said, perhaps before before March 25, we can have a clearer decision as a party," he added.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Duterte and Cusi initially fielded Sen. dela Rosa as its presidential candidate and Go as its vice-presidential bet.

Last November, dela Rosa dropped out of the race while Go sought the presidency under the Pederalismo ng Dakilang Dugong Samahan (PDDS), an ally of the PDP-Laban. Go registered under PDDS because the Commission on Elections has yet to resolve the leadership row between the supporters of Cusi and of Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel.

The PDP-Laban Cusi wing has yet to announce its preferred presidential candidate since Go withdrew from the race. The Pimentel-led faction, meanwhile, is supporting the candidacy of presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Matibag said most of the candidates for president have expressed their intention to talk to Duterte, who serves as the chairman of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing.

"Actually, you'll be surprised that most...if not all, most of the presidential candidates want to talk to the party and to the president," he said.

Matibag said among the presidential candidates who have reached out to the party are Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

The PDP-Laban official also clarified that Duterte was not necessarily endorsing Vice President Leni Robredo when he said he prefers a lawyer to become the next president. Among the ten presidential candidates, only Robredo and Jose Montemayor Jr. are lawyers. 

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio — the president's daughter and a candidate for vice president — is a lawyer.

"The president is setting up standards, he mentioned general standards the next president should have," Matibag said.

2022 ELECTIONS

PDP-LABAN

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP distances from former cops' political endorsements on social media

PNP distances from former cops' political endorsements on social media

7 hours ago
"These messages posted in social media do not reflect the political views and opinion of the police organization or any policy...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson won&rsquo;t withdraw from presidential race

Lacson won’t withdraw from presidential race

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday vowed not to withdraw from the presidential race even as he scored the camp of his rival, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima calls for probe on deaths of New Bataan 5 victims

De Lima calls for probe on deaths of New Bataan 5 victims

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) earlier claimed that Booc and four alleged rebels-  were killed in an encounter...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines OKs emergency use of Sinovac jab for kids 6 and up

Philippines OKs emergency use of Sinovac jab for kids 6 and up

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Sinovac’s CoronaVac is the second vaccine allowed for use for the age group, in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech ja...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace says renewed RevGov calls 'better off ignored'

Palace says renewed RevGov calls 'better off ignored'

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
The police district added that the event's theme was: "We support Duterte; Revolutionary government na; Anti-corruption on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 &mdash; party exec

Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction to decide on presidential bet by March 25 — party exec

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The PDP-Laban faction led by Duterte and Cusi initially fielded Sen. Dela Rosa as its presidential candidate and Go as its...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, Rappler told to answer Calida petition over 2022 polls partnership

Comelec, Rappler told to answer Calida petition over 2022 polls partnership

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections and online news company Rappler to answer the petition filed by...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros joins call to defer 20% tax on teachers' allowance for election duties

Hontiveros joins call to defer 20% tax on teachers' allowance for election duties

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Hontiveros urged the government to keep the tax at 5% in light of current economic conditions.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP launches drug war endgame

PNP launches drug war endgame

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially launched the endgame in the Duterte administration’s war on dr...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
If elected president in the May 9 elections, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with