PNP distances from former cops' political endorsements on social media

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police distanced from political endorsements posted by retired PNP members on social media, saying they could not police them as

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba said the police organization "disclaimed any official sanction" to politically-oriented messages and themes by "non-PNP individuals misrepresenting the organization."

"These messages posted in social media do not reflect the political views and opinion of the police organization or any policy that openly expresses political support to any politician," Alba said.

"Let me reiterate the PNP has nothing to do with these. The PNP is not in the business of making any political statement or meddling in campaign-related activities of certain candidates or political parties."

Alba said that the PNP maintains a non-partisan stance and will never endorse any political party or candidate vying for any elective position.

Earlier, it was PNP members who were filmed taking down campaign posters of Vice President Leni Robredo in Santiago City, Isabela.

The PNP said the local cops would get warnings but also defended them, saying they were also doing so upon the request of the local Commission on Elections.

"With all due courtesies to our retired PNP officers, we respect your political views and opinion as private individuals. But by all means, please spare the PNP from partisan political activity," Alba said.

"Non-PNP individuals engaged in similar activities are not solely accountable for their unwarranted act of misrepresentation but also the group that hired them for this political propaganda and the candidates who will gain from it."