Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

Presidential Aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao visit the city of Tarlac during his campaign sortie on March 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — If elected president in the May 9 elections, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen against Chinese coast guards who engage in incursions in the West Philippine Sea at the behest of the Chinese government.

Speaking during a dialogue with shellfish anglers and vendors in Bacoor City yesterday, Pacquiao said Filipino fishermen would be free to catch fish within the country’s territorial waters with the government’s protection if he would be elected.

“I will not allow any hindrance to our citizens who are fishing in our territorial waters. First and foremost, we can place Coast Guards to monitor our fisherfolk so they can freely fish in our territory,” he said in response to reports that Filipino fishermen are being denied by the Chinese Coast Guard their right to enter usual fishing grounds within the country’s territorial limits, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

The presidential aspirant said denying these people their right to earn a decent living to be able to feed their families should end and those behind such callousness, whether fellow Filipinos or foreigners, should stop.

He also stressed that the government needs to extend help such as the distribution of modern fishing equipment and additional financial support to ensure an increase in yield will be provided to the country’s agriculture sector should he become the country’s president.