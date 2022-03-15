^

Headlines

Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen
Presidential Aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao visit the city of Tarlac during his campaign sortie on March 9, 2022.
Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — If elected president in the May 9 elections, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen against Chinese coast guards who engage in incursions in the West Philippine Sea at the behest of the Chinese government.

Speaking during a dialogue with shellfish anglers and vendors in Bacoor City yesterday, Pacquiao said Filipino fishermen would be free to catch fish within the country’s territorial waters with the government’s protection if he would be elected.

“I will not allow any hindrance to our citizens who are fishing in our territorial waters. First and foremost, we can place Coast Guards to monitor our fisherfolk so they can freely fish in our territory,” he said in response to reports that Filipino fishermen are being denied by the Chinese Coast Guard their right to enter usual fishing grounds within the country’s territorial limits, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

The presidential aspirant said denying these people their right to earn a decent living to be able to feed their families should end and those behind such callousness, whether fellow Filipinos or foreigners, should stop.

He also stressed that the government needs to extend help such as the distribution of modern fishing equipment and additional financial support to ensure an increase in yield will be provided to the country’s agriculture sector should he become the country’s president.

FISHERMEN

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

8 hours ago
Marcos' campaign previously said that the former senator's attendance "will only be confirmed if his hectic...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The DFA said the Chinese ship's movements "did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering...
Headlines
fbtw
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

10 hours ago
Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. is expected to ink several agreements with his Moroccan counterpart Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government bans OFW deployment to Ukraine

Government bans OFW deployment to Ukraine

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
All overseas Filipino workers are now prohibited from seeking employment in Ukraine amid the ongoing war in the Eastern European...
Headlines
fbtw
USAID-supported youth stories podcast wins Gold Anvil
By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
A United States Agency for International Development-supported campaign, “Bago ang Lahat: Stories from the Youth of Our Nation’s Leaders,” has won the Gold Anvil award.
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo encourages local sourcing to hasten recovery
2 hours ago
Former defense secretary and senatorial candidate Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro has encouraged companies to find local sources or alternatives for their raw materials, while consumers are urged to buy Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
It’s final: Bongbong to skip Comelec debate
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has decided not to join the debate organized by the Commission on Elections for presidential candidates on Saturday.
Headlines
fbtw
Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Cash, education assistance ready for OFWs displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

7 hours ago
Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine get $200 (P10,465) in financial aid and may avail of other forms of assistance.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with