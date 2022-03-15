^

Headlines

China envoy summoned over navy incursion

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2022 | 12:00am
China envoy summoned over navy incursion
This March 3, 2022 photo shows Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian. The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Huang over the incursion and lingering presence of a Chinese navy ship in Sulu Sea.
Facebook / Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned yesterday Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) vessel’s illegal incursion and lingering presence in the Sulu Sea.

According to the DFA, acting Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction.

“In response to the incident, acting Undersecretary Lazaro demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction, and to comply with its obligations under international law, particularly UNCLOS, and direct its vessels to desist from entering Philippine waters uninvited and without permission,” the DFA said in a statement.

As a country that abides by its international commitments, the Philippines recognizes the right of innocent passage in accordance with Article 52 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). 

“However, the actions of PLAN 792 did not constitute innocent passage and violated Philippine sovereignty,” the DFA said.

It pointed out that PLAN 792, an electronic reconnaissance ship (Dongdiao-class), entered Philippine waters without permission, reaching the waters of Palawan’s Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island in Mindoro, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

The Philippine Navy vessel BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) challenged the Chinese ship, which alleged that it was exercising innocent passage. 

But the DFA said “its (PLAN 792) movements, however, did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering in the Sulu Sea for three days.” 

“PLAN 792 also continued its activities in Philippine waters despite being repeatedly directed by the BRP Antonio Luna to leave Philippine waters immediately,” it added.

DFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

Marcos steers clear of Comelec presidential debate

8 hours ago
Marcos' campaign previously said that the former senator's attendance "will only be confirmed if his hectic...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The DFA said the Chinese ship's movements "did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering...
Headlines
fbtw
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

US to help Philippines develop nuclear power program; groups push renewable energy instead

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
This comes a few weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order (EO) committing the Philippines to introducing...
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

Locsin expected to ink deals with Morocco during official visit this week

10 hours ago
Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. is expected to ink several agreements with his Moroccan counterpart Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP launches drug war endgame

PNP launches drug war endgame

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially launched the endgame in the Duterte administration’s war on dr...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

Pacquiao vows to protect Filipino fishermen

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
If elected president in the May 9 elections, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will ensure the protection of Filipino fishermen against...
Headlines
fbtw
4Ps beneficiaries shift from cash card to e-wallet

4Ps beneficiaries shift from cash card to e-wallet

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has shifted the form of issuing grants to millions of family-beneficiaries...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson won&rsquo;t withdraw from presidential race

Lacson won’t withdraw from presidential race

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday vowed not to withdraw from the presidential race even as he scored the camp of his rival, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Government bans OFW deployment to Ukraine

Government bans OFW deployment to Ukraine

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
All overseas Filipino workers are now prohibited from seeking employment in Ukraine amid the ongoing war in the Eastern European...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with