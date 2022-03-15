China envoy summoned over navy incursion

This March 3, 2022 photo shows Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian. The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Huang over the incursion and lingering presence of a Chinese navy ship in Sulu Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned yesterday Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) vessel’s illegal incursion and lingering presence in the Sulu Sea.

According to the DFA, acting Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction.

“In response to the incident, acting Undersecretary Lazaro demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction, and to comply with its obligations under international law, particularly UNCLOS, and direct its vessels to desist from entering Philippine waters uninvited and without permission,” the DFA said in a statement.

As a country that abides by its international commitments, the Philippines recognizes the right of innocent passage in accordance with Article 52 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“However, the actions of PLAN 792 did not constitute innocent passage and violated Philippine sovereignty,” the DFA said.

It pointed out that PLAN 792, an electronic reconnaissance ship (Dongdiao-class), entered Philippine waters without permission, reaching the waters of Palawan’s Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island in Mindoro, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

The Philippine Navy vessel BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) challenged the Chinese ship, which alleged that it was exercising innocent passage.

But the DFA said “its (PLAN 792) movements, however, did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering in the Sulu Sea for three days.”

“PLAN 792 also continued its activities in Philippine waters despite being repeatedly directed by the BRP Antonio Luna to leave Philippine waters immediately,” it added.