^

Headlines

'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 11:29am
'Sayang': Lacson laments exclusion of Obiena from World Indoor Championships
EJ Obiena in a photo from his official Instagram account on July 18, 2021.
Instagram / ernestobienapv

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said that the exclusion of award-winning Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena from the World Indoor Championships in Serbia is a missed opportunity due to sports politics which took place amid athlete's spat with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

"EJ Obiena: a case of missed opportunity because of sports politics. Sayang," Lacson said in a tweet on Sunday. 

He was referring to Patafa's non-endorsement of Obiena which resulted to the World No. 5 pole vaulter not being able to compete in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. 

The competition is the global championship for athletics held every two years. Obiena would have been the first-ever homegrown Filipino athlete to compete in the games, had he received Patafa's endorsement.

"Unacceptable! We just threw away a golden opportunity to showcase our world-class talent - all because we cannot get our acts together," Lacson, who is running for president this year, said in a separate statement posted on the Senate's website on Monday.

Over the weekend, Obiena said he was saddened by Patafa's decision to not endorse him even if he was in "prime physical and mental condition."

"[Our] country has not been put first by all. Country comes after personal considerations for some. This is more than unfortunate. The nation pays the price,"  Obiena said on Facebook.

"I have not been endorsed for the Worlds. Registration is now closed.  I won’t be attending. I am the only top-ranked vaulter not participating," he added. 

Obiena has been engaged in a spat with Patafa since late last year. The sports association has since then dropped him from the national team pool and cut off his funding to join competitions.

On Monday, Sen. Bong Go, who chairs his chamber's sports committee, urged the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the two parties (Obiena and Patafa) to continue mediation talks. 

"Ayusin na ang dapat ayusin. Gawin ninyo ang tama, isantabi ang pansariling interes, at resolbahin ang mga hindi pagkakaunawaan," Go said in a statement. 

("Fix what needs to be fixed. Do what is right, set aside your own interests, and resolve misunderstandings.")

Earlier this month, Sen. Pia Cayetano blasted Patafa's rejection of Obiena's request to be endorsed to compete in the SEA Games, Asian Games and other world athletics events.

"PATAFA has chosen to deprive Filipinos of being represented by this talented young man who holds the Asian record, has reached Top 3 in the world pole vault rankings, and was #1 recently in the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Europe. The Philippines deserves better than PATAFA," Cayetano said in a statement issued March 5.

 

BONG GO

EJ OBIENA

OBIENA

PATAFA

PING LACSON

POLE VAULTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

Duterte says government wary of poll disruptions by 'yellows' and 'communists'

20 hours ago
"That’s what the government is concerned about. They are watching for that kind of situation," Duterte said in the interview...
Headlines
fbtw
IATA calls for removal of face masks on flights

IATA calls for removal of face masks on flights

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The chief of the International Air Transport Association has called for the scrapping of the use of face masks on flights,...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

South Korea relaxes travel requirements for Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The South Korean government has relaxed its COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers arriving from the P...
Headlines
fbtw
9 bets commit to Comelec debates

9 bets commit to Comelec debates

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
All but one of the 10 presidential candidates have committed to participate in the presidential debates organized by the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo rating down, Sotto up &ndash; SWS

Robredo rating down, Sotto up – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The number of Filipinos satisfied with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo has significantly dropped, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

Drilon tells Comelec commissioner Torrefranca-Neri to resign over bribery allegation

By Angelica Y. Yang | 49 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Torrefranca-Neri, who previously served as Social Welfare and Development undersecretary,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

Lacson eyes undercover agents to catch corrupt officials

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Undercover operatives posing as applicants, or engaging in other transactions to entrap government officials involved in extortion,...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

LGUs urged: Let schools hold face-to-face classes

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
With the continued decline in COVID-19 cases and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions nationwide, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
225 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

225 Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A total of 225 Filipinos have been repatriated from Ukraine following the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao says backing out is fake news

Pacquiao says backing out is fake news

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao slammed “the massive disinformation” campaign on social media that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with