Isko party urges DepEd action on Pangasinan school's parental consent forms for Robredo visit

Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 1:33pm
This screengrab taken March 3, 2022 shows Isko Moreno's political strategist, Lito Banayo (left) and Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel (right) speaking to reporters at a press conference.
Philstar.com Screengrab / Isko Moreno Domagoso on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The political party of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno wrote the Department of Education to report what it said was "a possible violation of government policy against using public schools for partisan political activity" after social media posts went viral of a school encouraging students to welcome another election bet. 

A DepEd official said the department will investigate the matter.

In a statement sent to reporters, Aksyon Demokratiko Chairman Ernesto Ramel Jr said he sent the letter addressed to Education Secretary Leonor Briones a day before the March 12 official visit of Vice President Leni Robredo to Alcala, Cagayan. To recall, the viral posts involved teachers from the Baybayog National High School in Alcala.

"I am writing your good office to report a possible violation of government policy against using public schools, specifically elementary and high school students, for political activities of presidential candidates. This has something to do with a 'Parental Consent' form issued by the Baybayog National High School located in Alcala, Cagayan province," his letter reads. 

Ramel attached the consent form that indicated Vice President Robredo will be visiting Alcala, Cagayan. The same form, photos of which went viral on social media, asked for parental consent for students who will participate in the VP’s official visit, which falls on the campaign period for national candidates. 

“I/We have considered the benefits that my son/daughter will derive from his/her participation in this activity provided that due care and precaution will be observed to ensure the comfort of my son/daughter and that the Department of Education employees and personnel may not be held responsible for any untoward incident that may happen beyond their control," the supposed form reads. 

Ramel in his statement to the media said he later learned that the office of the DepEd secretary has already acted on the report and Secretary Briones has asked DepEd Regional Director for Region 2 Benjamin Paragas to conduct an investigation. 

Jun Arvin Gudoy, director IV of DepEd, confirmed to Philstar.com that "DepEd has asked for an investigation on the matter considering our previous orders, issuances and statements."

Alcala mayor: Up to parents and students to attend

Last Thursday, Alcala Mayor Tin Antonio said that the local government recognized Robredo's visit as one being in her capacity as vice president, adding that parents and students are free to decide to go or not.

"This is the first time that the incumbent Vice-President and second-highest official of the land will come to our humble town. In this sense, it is an official visit," she said in a statement, adding that "we here in Alcala are very happy that Her Excellency [will] visit us."

"LGU Alcala is not aware that a Parental Consent for students who wish to welcome our vice president was issued. But it is laudable that our dear Alcala teachers would like to engage their students and their parents in this way."

Philstar.com reached out to Robredo's office for comment. This story will be updated with their response. — with a report from Xave Gregorio 

