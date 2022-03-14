Marcos vows to find ways to cut power rates

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to pursue measures to reduce power rates in the country if he wins in the May 9 election.

In a vlog posted on his official social media accounts last Saturday, the former senator laid out his plans to pursue a viable solution to lower electric bills of Filipinos.

“A big portion of salary of every Filipino goes to payment of electric bill… Our mission for our nation is to have enough, dependable and affordable power supply for everyone,” he said in Filipino.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer said his administration will focus on production, transmission and distribution of electricity nationwide and also add more energy resources to ensure sufficient power supply.

Included in his plan is to put up additional geothermal and hydroelectric power plants and installation of more solar and wind power farms.

“We need to look into renewable sources of energy like solar and wind power that we are doing in Ilocos. There are many areas in our country where we can use wind power. We just need to be creative in pursuing it,” he stressed.

He said the government could also look into the use of “large scale battery storage,” which would be helpful in the preservation of energy and electricity.

“The problem with solar and wind power before was intermittent production… But with this technology called large scale battery storage now, we are able to collect and store power supply and just use it when needed,” Marcos explained.

He added that several countries in Europe, the USA and Australia have been successfully using these technologies.

“Our geographical locations and natural resources, paired with technology, tell us that we should no longer run out of energy supply. That’s why we should study and use them well,” he pointed out.

Lastly, Marcos suggested that there should be a study on the possibility of reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), which was a brainchild of his father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

According to a latest survey, 79 percent of Filipinos agree with the rehabilitation of the BNPP, 65 percent want to construct new power plants, while 78 percent are open to the idea of studying the information regarding the power plant.

Heavy weather cancels rally

Meanwhile, the grand rally of the tandem of Marcos and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte in Parañaque City last Saturday night was called off due to heavy rain.

Organizers decided to reschedule the event at the Aseana open grounds, which was expected to gather a crowd of 50,000 supporters, after continuous downpour during the program.

Thousands had already gathered for the rally when former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos, campaign manager of Marcos, announced its cancellation and asked supporters to leave the venue so they won’t get sick.

“This has been the second downpour since we started. We’re expecting a crowd of at least 50,000. And yet you’ve seen many of them opting to stay. In behalf of UniTeam, I thank everyone who joined us here. It’s raining hard and they could get sick,” Abalos told reporters in an ambush interview.

“We need to call this off, but we will come back here in Parañaque City. That’s our promise,” he vowed.

Abalos thanked the supporters for their patience in attending the program despite the heavy rain.

“I know you still don’t want to go home yet, but please you may now leave so you won’t get sick. Your conviction is one of a kind. This is the first time it rained on our rally and we’ve seen how people do not want to leave us. Let’s go home now and rest,” he told the crowd during the event.

“Thank you for your sacrifice. This is the campaign that’s from the heart of those who will vote for BBM and Sara,” Abalos pointed out.

UniTeam’s senatorial candidates Gibo Teodoro, former senator Gregorio Honasan, and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque also went to rain-soaked supporters to thank them for supporting the group.