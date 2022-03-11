^

Headlines

Pangilinan vows legal aid for arrested Cavite activist

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 11, 2022 | 2:14pm
Pangilinan vows legal aid for arrested Cavite activist
This Nov. 27, 2021 photo shows vice presidential bet Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.
Facebook / Kiko Pangilinan

TARLAC, Philippines — Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan vowed Friday to provide legal assistance to an activist arrested in Cavite and all other supporters of him and his presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo who may experience “harassment.”

“The arrest of Jonathan Mercado yesterday is political harassment,” Pangilinan said in a statement in Filipino.

Mercado is a regional coordinator of progressive party-list Anakpawis, which is part of the Makabayan coalition which is supporting presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and Pangilinan.

Regional rights alliance Defend Southern Tagalog reported Thursday that Mercado was taken from Silang, Cavite and into the custody of Calabarzon police.

Pangilinan said Mercado still could not be located and that his family is being given the runaround by police.

“We will give legal support to Jonathan and all those being harassed by those intimidated by our growing force,” Pangilinan said.

Mercado, along with a number of other Anakpawis activists and campaigners in Cavite, were arrested in what groups called a “crackdown” in the province where Robredo and Pangilinan held a massive rally last week.

Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla (Cavite) and presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson have claimed that those who participated in the rally were paid and were part of the armed communist rebellion, albeit without solid proof.

“It is saddening to hear news of our supporters in Cavite and in different towns, cities and provinces where our forces are gaining strength to lead those who would push for a sincere government to victory,” Pangilinan said.

KIKO PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

After urging clergy to stay out of politics, Marcos campaign says blessing from priests a 'refreshing change'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The Marcos campaign on Thursday said that a "number of church leaders recently embraced the call for unity of UniTe...
Headlines
fbtw
IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

IT-BPO workers oppose gov't return-to-office order

5 hours ago
Workers in the information technology – business process outsourcing industry slammed the government’s decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Converge app hit by data breach

Converge app hit by data breach

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. said its GoFiber app has been compromised by a data breach, affecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may donate expiring vaccines

Philippines may donate expiring vaccines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
With the country’s vaccine supply now stable and COVID cases declining, the government is looking to donate some vaccines...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines review effectiveness of air engagements

US, Philippines review effectiveness of air engagements

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines held annual talks to review the effectiveness of all engagements, refine engagement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Senate should focus on social cost of e-sabong &mdash; Lacson

Senate should focus on social cost of e-sabong — Lacson

By Philstar.com staff | 49 minutes ago
The Senate is currently holding investigations into the disappearances of 31 individuals linked to e-sabong activities.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

Philippines approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
According to FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez, the drug regulator approved the emergency use of the oral antiviral pills...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Filipinos hesitant to get Sputnik V COVID-19 jabs due to delivery delays

DOH: Filipinos hesitant to get Sputnik V COVID-19 jabs due to delivery delays

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said there is a problem with the use of and preference for the COVID-19 vaccine developed...
Headlines
fbtw
New poll commissioner inhibits from Marcos cases

New poll commissioner inhibits from Marcos cases

5 hours ago
Newly appointed Elections Commissioner George Garcia has informed the poll body that he will take no part in the pending cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Iloilo City now under Alert Level 1

Iloilo City now under Alert Level 1

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The government's pandemic task force has downgraded Iloilo City's classification to the most lenient Alert Level 1, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with