^

Headlines

Court junks fratmen's bid to dismiss Atio Castillo hazing case

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 2:07pm
Court junks fratmen's bid to dismiss Atio Castillo hazing case
The 10 members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity accused in the fatal hazing case of Horacio "Atio" Castillo III voluntarily surrendered to the NBI in March 2018.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has rejected the bid of Aegis Juris frat men to dismiss the case against them over the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in 2017.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 Acting Presiding Judge Shirley Magsipoc-Pagalilauan, in decision dated February 24 but made public only on Wednesday, denied the demurrer to evidence filed by ten members of the fraternity for lack of merit.

A demurrer to evidence challenges the sufficiency of prosecution evidence against the accused and if granted, would pave the way for the dismissal of the case without the accused presenting their evidence.

In dismissing the plea, the court said it “finds that there is sufficient evidence to sustain the indictment of the crime charged.”

“Through the testimonies of the said prosecution witnesses and documentary exhibits, the prosecution was able to establish all the elements of the offense of hazing as well as the presence of all the accused during the hazing,” the ruling read.

Ventura’s testimony

The court said all demurrers attacked the credibility of prosecution witnesses, especially Mark Anthony Ventura, who is a fraternity brother of the ten accused.

They said Ventura is “unreliable and not a credible witnesses because he has motive to implicate the accused to save himself from the prosecution.”

But the judge disagreed and said the court finds Ventura credible and inconsistencies in his testimony were just minor.

“He was able to provide a detailed, direct and straightforward narration of the events that transpired during the hazing. Evidence do not show that [Ventura] has improper motive to falsely testify against the accused, his ‘brods’ in the Aegis Juris Fraternity,” the ruling read.

During his testimony in August 2018, Ventura identified in court who were involved in the hazing rite and recalled incidents such as making Castillo do the duck walk and strip naked while enduring punches, and hitting Castillo with a paddle before he collapsed.

Enlargement of heart?

On accused’s arguments that Catillo died of enlargement of heart and not of hazing, the court gave weight to the conclusion of the medico-legal officer, Dr. Mesalyn Probadora and Dr. Joseph Palmero, the pathologist, that he passed away due “severe blunt traumatic injuries.”

Even if Castillo died due to hyperthropic cardiomyopathy, the court said that the frat men can still be held responsible for his death. “Here, accused were committing a felony of hazing when Horacio died. Had the accused did not haze Horacio, he would not have died,” the judge said.

“The prosecution having established that Horacio died of hazing and that all the accused were present during commission of the crime, it is now incumbent upon the accused to adduce evidence to controvert that of the prosecution or that they prevented the commission of crime of hazing,” it added.

If found guilty of violating the Anti-Hazing Law (Republic Act 8049) with a fatal result, the ten fraternity men will face up to 40 years in prison.

AEGIS JURIS FRATERNITY

ATIO CASTILLO

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

Fact check: Did Prof. Clarita Carlos really accuse ABS-CBN of being 'biased?'

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
A number of lines from the original post were not actually said during the interview.
Headlines
fbtw
YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem
play

YouTube restricts viewing of People Power anthem

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Video sharing platform YouTube has imposed restrictions on the viewing of a video of the People Power Revolution anthem “Handog...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

Isko camp questions church leaders allowing pink Robredo materials in churches

23 hours ago
"They can preach moral values. But to use the Church itself as a focal point for a rally, that's not acceptable. And we saw...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson-Sotto: Don&rsquo;t vote based on survey rankings

Lacson-Sotto: Don’t vote based on survey rankings

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III asked Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Health protocol violators increase

Health protocol violators increase

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Health protocol violations in Metro Manila have increased, especially in areas under granular lockdown, following the transition...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended

Philippine commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war commended

35 minutes ago
The United Nations Human Rights Council lauded the readiness of the Philippine government to accept Ukrainians fleeing the...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: &lsquo;Insult&rsquo; to Church to suggest it&rsquo;s being used for politics

Robredo: ‘Insult’ to Church to suggest it’s being used for politics

By Xave Gregorio | 59 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo pushed back against insinuations that she is using the Catholic Church to bolster her political...
Headlines
fbtw
Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

Cavite frontliners, AIM alumni support Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Hundreds of frontliners in Cavite and alumni of the Asian Institute of Management are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

Comelec: Pending Marcos-related appeals to be resolved before election day

3 hours ago
Pending appeals related to the presidential bid of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be decided before elections...
Headlines
fbtw
3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

3 cops indicted for murder in alleged Siargao buy-bust where Spanish national was killed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Prosecutors are set to file a murder charge against three police officers over the killing of a Spanish national, whom...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with