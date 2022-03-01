

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DFA urged to prepare evacuation plans for Pinoys in countries near Ukraine
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 12:13pm





 
DFA urged to prepare evacuation plans for Pinoys in countries near Ukraine
Officials from the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland welcome 40 Filipino evacuees as they arrive in Lviv from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Philippine Embassy in Warsaw / Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government must prepare evacuation plans for overseas Filipinos in areas along the "danger zone" that may be affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Imee Marcos said Tueday.


This comes shortly after the the European Union announced it would be funding arms deliveries to Ukraine.



She added that the government must prepare for a larger-scale evacuation of OFWs in Europe in case the conflict spreads.


"Evacuation plans must immediately be put in place for our OFWs not just in Ukraine and Russia but also in nearby Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova," Marcos said in a statement on the Senate's website. saying also that Filipinos should be stopped from going to those areas.


The lawmaker added that other countries will also be arranging for the safe passage of their citizens if the war escalates.


The Department of Foreign Affairs said last Thursday that it has accounted for some 181 Filipino nationals in Ukraine, with majority residing in the capital Kyiv.


The DFA said the Philippines embassy in Warsaw had put "great efforts in counting and accounting for every kababayan." Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier vowed that no harm would come to Filipinos in Ukraine as he reassured the public that the government  was taking steps to keep them safe.


READ: Locsin: No harm will come to Filipinos in Ukraine


The Philippines has voted yes to a resolution at the UN General Assembly calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and condemning its invasion of the former Soviet country.


The EU said it will impose economic sanctions on Russia, including excluding the country from global banking system SWIFT that would render many financial transactions with Russia impossible.


Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier signed a document signifying his country's intent to apply for EU membership, the deputy head of his office Andrii Sybiha said on Twitter.


For centuries, Ukraine was part of the Russian empire before becoming a Soviet state, and eventually becoming an independent nation after the USSR fell in 1991.


In 2014, Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, who had rejected an association agreement with the EU in favor of forging closer ties with Moscow. 


Russia responded by annexing Ukraine's southern Crimean peninsula and backing separatists in the East. — with Anna Smolchenko and Dmitry Zaks/AFP


 










 









PHILIPPINES
RUSSIA
UKRAINE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?







Fact check: Did the UniTeam rallies really draw half the people in Pangasinan?



1 day ago 


"As per operations, more or less 600,000 to 800,000," actual police said in a Viber message.








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate







Fact check: Bill Gates 'donation' to Isko Moreno asked in presidential debate



1 day ago 

 
Presidential aspirant Jose Montemayor asked fellow candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno if he will return “million of...








Headlines
fbtw













Calls mount for Congress special session on fuel prices







Calls mount for Congress special session on fuel prices



By Delon Porcalla |
13 hours ago 


More House officials have appealed to President Duterte to call for a special session of Congress so that lawmakers can discuss...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao to government: Time to plug tax loopholes







Pacquiao to government: Time to plug tax loopholes



By Delon Porcalla |
13 hours ago 


Plugging loopholes in the country’s taxation system should be the way to go for every administration, since this will...








Headlines
fbtw













Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey







Loren, Tulfo, Cayetano lead OCTA senatorial survey



By Michael Punongbayan |
13 hours ago 


Former senator Loren Legarda, broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo and former senator Alan Peter Cayetano led the latest pre-election...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOTr scraps plastic barriers, says public transportation back to 100% capacity







DOTr scraps plastic barriers, says public transportation back to 100% capacity



1 hour ago 


"The entire LTFRB reminds the public to follow our health and safety protocols for safe travel. Always remember that the right...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo supporters challenge Comelec 'Oplan Baklas' at SC







Robredo supporters challenge Comelec 'Oplan Baklas' at SC



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 hour ago 


Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo have asked the Supreme Court to stop the Commission on Elections from enforcing...








Headlines
fbtw













Calida tells Comelec to scrap polls partnership with Rappler or risk court case







Calida tells Comelec to scrap polls partnership with Rappler or risk court case



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago 


Warning of potential court action, Office of the Solicitor General urged the Commission on Elections to rescind its Memorandum...








Headlines
fbtw













DTI encouraging workers to return to offices again under Alert Level 1







DTI encouraging workers to return to offices again under Alert Level 1



3 hours ago 


"Many SMEs will be assisted by this, those who do their businesses near offices. There were few workers going to work in offices...








Headlines
fbtw







 





Philippines condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joins call for end to hostilities







Philippines condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joins call for end to hostilities



4 hours ago 


The Philippines called for an end to hostilities and pointed out that "while an offense can be stopped at will the defense...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!







 

 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with