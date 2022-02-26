

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
VP aspirants pitch price controls, excise tax suspension as pump prices rise
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 8:58pm





 
vice presidential debate CNN Philippines
Seven vice-presidential candidates participate at the first Commission on Elections-backed debate on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and aired on CNN Philippines.
The Varsitarian / Marvin John F. Uy
 


MANILA, Philippines — Vice-presidential bet Rizalito David on Saturday called for the suspension of the collection of fuel excise taxes, while another bet, former congressman Walden Bello, is pushing for price controls amid rising pump prices driven by global supply disruptions.


Since the start of the year, local oil firms reported that gasoline prices posted a net increase of P8.75 per liter; diesel rose to P10.85 per liter and kerosene went up by P9.55 per liter. 



"I hope [there will be] a special session of Congress which will move to give [President Rodrigo Duterte] the power to suspend the implementation of the excise taxes and probably reduce the value-added tax at the pump," David, who is an economist, said during the CNN Philippines vice-presidential debate on Saturday.


"That would reduce the price by at least P5 to P6 pesos already which is already substantial in helping our drivers recover," he said.


The excise tax on gasoline currently stands at P10 per liter, P6 per liter for diesel, and P5 per liter for kerosene under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.


David is the running mate of Jose Montemayor Jr., who is vying for the presidency in this year's elections,  under the Democratic Party of the Philippines (DPP).


He also noted that the country stands to benefit from the reacquisition of Petron, a private oil refining and marketing firm which used to be state-owned and controlled. 


Petron, now under San Miguel Corp., is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. 


"If we are the ones running the next administration, we will reacquire Petron so that it can provide the country's fuel requirements and help us refine our own fuel," David said. 


'Repeal oil deregulation'


Former congressman Bello, who is running for vice president, said it is important for the country to implement price controls by repealing the oil deregulation law.


The law, signed in 1998, currently liberalizes the downstream oil industry to "ensure a competitive market" in a bid to encourage more participants. 


"We should not only get Petron back, but we [must] repeal the oil deregulation law so that we have control of the prices," Bello said. Oil prices were deregulated in 1998 while an Oil Price Stabilization Fund meant to keep pump prices under control was abolished in 1996 because it was costing the government too much to maintain.


Bello is the running mate of labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman of Partido Lakas ng Masa.


Meanwhile, Dr. Willie Ong pushed to slash petroleum taxes by 50% in order to help address the constant fuel price hikes. He added that the country should look for sources of oil in the West Philippine Sea, which he said can provide 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 11 billion barrels of oil. 


Ong, the running mate of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, pointed out that the country's only indigenous gas field, the Malampaya project, is estimated to be completely depleted by 2027, making it imperative for the Philippines to find other domestic sources of fuel.


The CNN Philippines debate featuring the platforms of the vice presidential bets was held at the University of Santo Tomas. The network will be holding its presidential debate on Sunday.

 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
FUEL PRICE HIKES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







UniTeam Ilocos caravan stirs up memories of Martial Law: Trauma for some, nostalgia for others 
play









UniTeam Ilocos caravan stirs up memories of Martial Law: Trauma for some, nostalgia for others



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 days ago 


Former OFW Sheryl Monte said she’s voting for Marcos because “he is our hope for a better nation. He has a lot...








Headlines
fbtw













1 Filipino injured after rocket hits Japanese-owned ship off Ukraine &ndash; reports







1 Filipino injured after rocket hits Japanese-owned ship off Ukraine – reports



7 hours ago 


The Filipino crew sustained a “non-life threatening injury,” the Japan Times reported, quoting a marine transportation...








Headlines
fbtw













DFA: Filipinos in Ukraine still undecided on going back to Philippines







DFA: Filipinos in Ukraine still undecided on going back to Philippines



8 hours ago 


The Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that many Filipinos in Ukraine are still unsure if they will head back to...








Headlines
fbtw













Encounter? Lumad schools network say military &lsquo;massacre&rsquo; killed 5 in Davao de Oro







Encounter? Lumad schools network say military ‘massacre’ killed 5 in Davao de Oro



By Xave Gregorio |
11 hours ago 


A network supporting schools for the Lumad refuted the military’s claim that it had an encounter Thursday with communist...








Headlines
fbtw













Sara not attending CNN, Comelec debates







Sara not attending CNN, Comelec debates



By Edu Punay |
22 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is not attending the debates organized by CNN Philippines and...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









VP bets Pangilinan, Sotto look to foreign partners to assert rights over West Philippine Sea







VP bets Pangilinan, Sotto look to foreign partners to assert rights over West Philippine Sea



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


Senate President Tito Sotto and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan said at the CNN Philippines vice presidential debate on Saturday that...








Headlines
fbtw













21 seamen on board vessel hit by rocket while in Ukrainian waters







21 seamen on board vessel hit by rocket while in Ukrainian waters



By John Unson |
2 hours ago 


A group of 21 Filipino seamen have asked the government to help them return to the country after their vessel, the M/V Namura...








Headlines
fbtw













Inviting investors or killing local firms? VP bets spar over restrictions on foreigners







Inviting investors or killing local firms? VP bets spar over restrictions on foreigners



By Xave Gregorio |
3 hours ago 


Three vice presidential candidates sparred over recently passed laws easing restrictions on foreign investments, with one...








Headlines
fbtw













VP bets support charges over Pharmally deal but stress draft report yet to be discussed in plenary







VP bets support charges over Pharmally deal but stress draft report yet to be discussed in plenary



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Senators Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan have expressed support in filing charges against those involved...








Headlines
fbtw













LIVE updates: Vice Presidential Debates







LIVE updates: Vice Presidential Debates



By PhilstarLIVE |
6 hours ago 


The first debate initiated by CNN Philippines among vice presidential candidates for the 2022 national elections is...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!










 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with