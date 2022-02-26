

















































 
























21 seamen on board vessel hit by rocket while in Ukrainian waters
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 8:40pm





 
21 seamen on board vessel hit by rocket while in Ukrainian waters
Shown in this handout photo the damage sustained by M/V Namura Queen from a rocket blast.
Handout photo via John Unson
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A group of 21 Filipino seamen have asked the government to help them return to the country after their vessel, the M/V Namura Queen, got hit by a rocket Friday night while in the territorial waters of Ukraine.


Relatives of one of the 21 Filipino crewmembers of the vessel told reporters Saturday via online Messenger that they have decided, along with their captain, to sail towards Romania after the incident.


Among those who had received messages from the beleaguered boatmen is a relative who is a broadcast journalist based in Zamboanga City.


“We have left Ukraine. We are sailing slowly towards Romania. We are alright here for now because we have enough food supplies,” the boatman told relatives in Zamboanga City in Chavacano vernacular.


They also sent their relatives photos of the damage the rocket blast had caused to their cargo vessel.


The seaman requested their relatives in Mindanao to urge the Philippine government to keep track of them while sailing to Romania. 


 










 









