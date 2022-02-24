

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union
 


Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union
Newly-appointed Foreign Affairs Secretary and concurrent Representative to the United Nations Teodoro Locsin Jr. represents President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit and EU-ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on October 18, 2018.
PCOO / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines looks to deepening its engagement with the European Union (EU) on security and defense issues, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said yesterday.


Speaking at the EU ministerial forum and the emergence of the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Paris, Locsin cited the role of EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in maintaining peace and security in the region.


“Today’s Ministerial Forum and the emergence of the EU’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific affirm what I have long held true: the future will be determined by the dynamics of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.


“In that arena – with its diversity and wide geographical reach – multilateralism is imperative,” he added.


For the Philippines, the ASEAN and ASEAN Centrality are the core of that multilateral order, he said.


The ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific’s principles of inclusiveness, openness, cooperation and consensus-building and respect for international law toward regional cooperation are the association’s guideposts, while the ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asian Summit are its platforms for dialogue and action, Locsin said.


He stressed that “there is only one way to secure and defend the region’s freedom and independence: that is to be stronger, and there is only one way to grow our collective strength and ensure a successful outcome, that is with dependable alliances that share our vital interests.”


“We value the clarity given by the EU’s Indo-Pacific Strategy on enhancing EU’s role in preserving a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific by promoting an open and rules-based regional security architecture, and by being there for us as we would be for it,” he said.


The country’s top diplomat said the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is the anchor of rules-based regional security architecture and the international legal framework under which all activities in oceans and seas must be carried out.


“The 2016 Arbitral Award is our contribution to the strengthening of the legal order over the seas. It benefits all across the board,” Locsin said.


The Philippines, he said, welcomed the EU’s principled statement that “what happens in the South China Sea matters to the EU, ASEAN and the whole world.”


The Philippines aspires for a South China Sea of peace, equality, mutual security, stability and prosperity as the Code of Conduct (COC) currently under negotiations will contribute to that, Locsin said.


“But we want to see the COC as what it has to be: an agreement to act in a certain manner that does not give prominence or special status to any of its parties nor carves out a special regime apart from UNCLOS; and respects the rights of all powers in the world, including freedom of navigation. Otherwise we will reject it as a self-serving Code of Exclusion,” he added.


United ASEAN


Meanwhile, the Philippines called on the ASEAN to remain united in pushing for peace in the South China Sea as Manila reminded that a COC should not exclude any country or power in the world.


“We want an early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that excludes no country or power in the rest of the world… We appreciate initiatives to finally advance the negotiations beyond the provisional approval of the Preamble,” Locsin said.


He highlighted the Philippines’ priorities on maritime security cooperation in ASEAN during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 17.


During the first meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers for the year, under Cambodia’s chairmanship, Locsin spoke on priorities highlighting maritime security cooperation as a key interest for the Philippines, owing to its being an archipelagic state.


He also said the 20th anniversary of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea this year should be commemorated in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the 1982 UNCLOS, as “the two landmark documents are fundamentally and inextricably linked.”


 










 









ASEAN
EUROPEAN UNION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice







Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has picked former Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. as the newest Supreme Court associate...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
16 hours ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw













Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace







Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace



 By Alexis Romero |
8 hours ago 


Malacañang has described as "misguided" notions that booster shots are no longer necessary because of the declining...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte







Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
 1 day ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tops CEAP survey







Robredo tops CEAP survey



By Evelyn Macairan |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo topped a recent survey for presidential candidates conducted by the Catholic Educational Association...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name &ndash; Pulse







Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name – Pulse



By Janvic Mateo |
2 hours ago 


The proliferation of unreliable pre-election polls has given the science of survey research a bad name, according to polling...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice



By Evelyn Macairan |
2 hours ago 


The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday confirmed the appointment of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio...








Headlines
fbtw













Don&rsquo;t wait for $100 per barrel oil price &ndash; lawmaker







Don’t wait for $100 per barrel oil price – lawmaker



By Delon Porcalla |
2 hours ago 


The government should not wait for the cost of crude oil to hit $100 per barrel in the world market before rescuing the public...








Headlines
fbtw













Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument







Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument



By Emmanuel Tupas |
2 hours ago 


Activist groups and other sectoral representatives will gather on EDSA tomorrow to mark the 36th anniversary of people power...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors







Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors



By Robertzon Ramirez |
2 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections will establish Emergency Accessible Polling Places for persons with disability, the elderly and...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with