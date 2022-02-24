

















































 
























Headlines
 
BBM, Sara court Ilonggo voters
 


Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio started their campaign in Western Visayas yesterday.


They held a caravan in Bacolod City after meeting with about 28 mayors in the province and several other officials, including Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer and six congressmen, who all committed their support for the UniTeam.


Marcos and Carpio also held a dialogue with sugar planters, before holding their grand rally last night at Bredco Port.


Today, the tandem is scheduled to bring its campaign to Iloilo City, a known bailiwick of Liberal Party officials and allies.


Marcos and Carpio will then again part ways in their campaign sorties tomorrow when the nation marks the 36th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.


Marcos is set to hold a caravan in La Union while Carpio is expected to campaign in Mindanao.


Drug war


Carpio has vowed to pursue the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality of her father’s administration if she wins in the May 9 elections.


The daughter of President Duterte said she would draw from their anti-criminality campaign in Davao City, where she said law enforcement agencies have been fair in implementing the law.


“Let us continue what President Duterte started. We’ve seen how crime rate in the entire Philippines dropped under his administration,” Carpio told reporters in an ambush interview during a campaign sortie in Batangas last Tuesday.


The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats chair said she also wants to replicate Davao City’s mechanisms in its anti-criminality campaign all over the country.


“What we will do is what we have done in Davao City. We will emphasize on our law enforcement agencies, particularly the Philippine National Police, that their job first and foremost is to ensure fair and equal enforcement of our laws,” she said.


Carpio stressed that Davao City has been awarded the best city police office in the country “because they understand what is needed to be done, especially against criminality.” – Gilbert Bayoran


 










 









BONGBONG MARCOS
SARA DUTERTE

















