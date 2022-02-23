

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 3:02pm





 
Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses
Groups representing martial law victims stage a rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani monument in Quezon City to mark the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos’ 103rd birth anniversary on Sept. 11, 2020. 
Michael Varcas and Boy Santos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Vicente "Tito" Sotto III urged Filipinos to never forget the abuses committed during the Martial Law regime, a dark time in Philippine history where all kinds of abuses took place.


Lacson and Sotto, who are running for president and vice president, respectively, also said Filipinos have no reason to feel nostalgic about Martial Law where cronyism and persecution took place at the expense of public service. 



"How can we forget about our national treasury being ransacked? Even the Central Bank did not have an inkling that it was raided, our reserves were gone, there was no money to be found. Where did it go? How can we forget that?" Lacson said in a statement on Wednesday. 


"Do we really want to go through the same experience again where because of abuses our nation went into a state of chaos? Even our moral values were swept under the rug because everyone was just sucking up to the one in power. That was one of the worst things that happened," he added. 


Lacson, the standard bearer of Partido Reporma, clarified that he was not recruited to join the Reform the Armed Forces Movement (RAM), the group which played a significant role in the historic People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, 1986, even if it was commanded by his classmate and former army colonel Gringo Honasan.


During that time, Lacson was assigned to the Metropolitan Command. 


Meeanwhile, Sotto warned Filipinos to guard themselves against believing in the "lies peddled by some camps" selling the idea that martial law was good, adding that one cannot revise history. 


"History is history. It has happened. How can you forget that?" he said. 


The Senate President said Filipinos have "everything to be proud of" when they toppled a dictator during the first EDSA People Power since it inspired other suppressed countries to fight for their freedoms. 


During Martial Law, over 3,200 were killed, 70,000 were incarcerated and 34,000 were tortured.


This election season, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of the late dictator who promulgated Martial Law, is vying for the presidency. The younger Marcos is running alongside Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who is aspiring for the vice presidential position. 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
BONGBONG MARCOS
MARTIAL LAW
NEVER FORGET
PING LACSON
SARA-DUTERTE CARPIO
TITO SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte







Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tops CEAP survey







Robredo tops CEAP survey



By Evelyn Macairan |
16 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo topped a recent survey for presidential candidates conducted by the Catholic Educational Association...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
7 hours ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin







DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"I traveled to Balesin island for private time and scheduled to return Monday morning via private transport. However, I was...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip


 




Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


It is actually from a video that mentions a party-list for 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Masungi calls for 'firm, fearless' enforcement to protect Upper Marikina watershed and its defenders







Masungi calls for 'firm, fearless' enforcement to protect Upper Marikina watershed and its defenders



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
26 minutes ago 


In a statement, the conservation organization in Baras, Rizal said it is holding DENR accountable for the mauling of Masungi...








Headlines
fbtw













MMDA studying possibility of expanding number coding scheme amid Alert Level 1 recommendation







MMDA studying possibility of expanding number coding scheme amid Alert Level 1 recommendation



29 minutes ago 


"It’s not related to the elections. In fact, the basis of the Metro Manila mayors for this recommendation is the data...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice







Ex-Comelec Commissioner Kho appointed as newest SC justice



By Kristine Joy Patag |
36 minutes ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has picked former Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. as the newest Supreme Court associate...








Headlines
fbtw













HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima


 




HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima



1 hour ago 


The Human Rights Watch urged presidential candidates to pledge to drop charges against detained Sen. Leila De Lima, who will...








Headlines
fbtw













Former Comelec commissioner calls out abuse of human rights, sectors during campaign period







Former Comelec commissioner calls out abuse of human rights, sectors during campaign period



2 hours ago 


"We want to see concrete plans, not just the unity they're talking about," Precy Dagooc of the Alternative Politics Movement...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with