Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip

Supporters gather as Philippine Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo speaks from a truck during a campaign rally in Legaspi city, Albay province, south of Manila on February 9, 2022, as candidates hit the road for the start of the three-month long campaign season.

MANILA, Philippines — A Facebook user reposted a video about a supposed encounter with a passenger who is supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo and a tricycle driver who supports Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

CLAIM: A social media user reposted on her Facebook a 26-second TikTok video about a Robredo supporter who was supposedly made to get off a tricycle for arguing for her candidate.

RATING: This is misleading.

FACTS:

What the post says

The Facebook user reposted a TikTok from the account of @bbm_sara__2022, and added a caption of: “Facts u pinkshit”

It also only added “ctto (credit to the owner)” even though the watermark of VinCentiments is at the upper left part of the video. The reposted TikTok video also bore the logo of the tandem of Marcos and Sara Duterte.

In the short video, the passenger was asking the tricycle driver why she was asked to get off the tricycle. The driver replied in Filipino: "Because you said I am voting for a thief. Then you should just get off."

The passenger insisted that she is just "giving him facts" so he can change his mind.

It ended with the passenger saying: "Syempre kuya, sinasabi ko lang sayo ‘yong mga facts. Siyempre! Baka mamaya hindi ka nakapag-aral."



Screengrab by Philstar.com, as of February 22, 7:42 a.m.

What it left out

The original video was posted by VinCentiments, who has been making videos, including one making fun of a certain "Len-Len", that he says is "not political content."

The first part of the video was reposted by TikTok user @bbm_sara__2022. The Facebook user then reposted the TikTok video on her account.

The Facebook user did not explain that it was cut. It was also unclear if the video was shot to capture a real encounter.

The original post of VinCentiments has a caption: "Sino ang Tama? Sino ang Mali? Dapat bang Mamili ng Pasahero?" and a link to Pasahero Partylist. Pasahero party-list is one of the 177 groups that are seeking seats at the House of Representatives.

It also ended with the logo of Pasahero Partylist and a call to vote the group, making it appear like a campaign video.



Screengrab by Philstar.com: The original video also shows a quote "Ang partylist ng pasahero"

Essential context

Darryl Yap, the person behind VinCentiments, also created a video with Sen. Imee Marcos and two others where they talked about "Len-Len", who collapsed for working 18 hours a day.

Although Robredo was not directly mentioned in the video, it was an apparent dig at the vice president, archrival of Bongbong Marcos, who said she sometimes work for 18 hours.

The video drew outrage from workers who also render duties for 18 hours, and sometimes even beyond that — sometimes as their profession needs them to work long hours or they need to work on multiple jobs to make ends meet.

This even prompted Sen. Marcos to release a statement explaining that the quote "anyone who claims to work 18 hours a day is either lying or stupid" is from an article. She also claimed the video was "satire" meant to promote fair and protected practices in workplace.

Satire uses humor, irony or exaggeration to comment on a person or on social issues.

Why it matters?

Barely two days since the post was made, it already raked up 2.1 million views, 80,000 reactions and 17,000 comments. It has also been shared more than 90,000 times.

We fact-checked this because there was no explanation in the reposted video on whether a real encounter was filmed between supporters of rival politicians or was it made as a campaign material.

It also made it appear that a supposed Robredo supporter was mocking a person's educational attainment, due to the splicing of the original video.

--

