Go backs initiatives to boost agriculture sector
 


The Philippine Star
February 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go’s team organized yet another series of distribution activities in Bohol to provide assistance to rice farmers in the towns of Trinidad and Bien Unido.


In his video message, Go pledged to support more initiatives that would help farmers as he underscored the significance of agriculture in the economic recovery of the country.


“This is support is vital amid the COVID crisis. We need to help each other,” Go said.


The senator’s staff distributed meals and masks to a total of 1,702 rice farmers last Feb 17. They also gave computer tablets and shoes to select individuals. All distributions were conducted at the Atty. Felix Memorial Gymnasium in Bien Unido, in strict compliance with mandated health and safety protocols.


Personnel from the Department of Agriculture provided support to the farmers under its Rice Farmer Financial Assistance program, while the Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority profiled potential beneficiaries of their respective programs.


Meanwhile, Go adviced residents with health concerns to visit either Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay or Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where Malasakit Centers are available to provide them convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government.


The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, PhilHealth and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office are housed under one roof to streamline the process of applying for medical assistance.


As vice chair of the Senate committee on finance, Go has supported several infrastructure initiatives in the province, such as the improvement of a farm-to-market road in Bien Unido.


Go’s office distributed similar assistance to 5,720 rice farmers in Carmen, Bohol from Feb. 14 to 16.


 










 









