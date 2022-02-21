

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem
 


Mayen Jaymalin, Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2022 | 12:00am





 
TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem
This photo posted by presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos on his Facebook page on November 22 shows him and his running-mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Facebook, Bongbong Marcos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest group is endorsing the UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.


Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) president Raymond Mendoza said the trade group chose to endorse Marcos and Duterte following a nationwide consultation with their members.


Mendoza said TUCP would make the formal endorsement of Marcos and Duterte within the week along with a list of senatorial candidates that the group has chosen to support.


TUCP spokesman Alan Tanjusay said the choice was a majority decision from workers in major industries such as service, agriculture and manufacturing sectors located in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.


Tanjusay said they conducted a series of online and hybrid face-to-face and combined caucuses which began late last year until last week.


“The vote advantage of Mr. Marcos and Ms. Duterte-Carpio and with those four other pairs of presidential and vice presidential aspirants was very wide. It was an overwhelming majority decision in all caucuses,” he added.


Labor leader and Partido ng Lakas ng Masa (PLM) presidential bet Leody de Guzman admitted that labor groups are divided and endorsing different candidates in the coming May 9 elections.


De Guzman, however, said he respects the decision of other trade groups to endorse another presidential bet instead of him, who came from the labor sector.


He added that he would continue holding street protests if Marcos wins the presidential race.


“A divided nation won’t cease to exist even if Marcos is calling for unity,” De Guzman said in Filipino during a forum with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines last Friday.


‘Not evading handshakes’


Meanwhile, Marcos’ camp said he is “not evading” handshakes with supporters, after a viral video showed him visibly irate while in a campaign sortie.


The video showed Marcos seemingly avoiding handshakes with supporters during a sortie in Caloocan City.


In a statement, Marcos’ chief-of-staff Vic Rodriguez claimed that Marcos had a wound on his arm.


“(Marcos) was not evading handshakes, but he was avoiding (contact to) the wound in his arm near his pulse, which seemingly had infection,” Rodriguez said.


 










 









FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
TUCP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



13 hours ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest







PNP discloses location of Natividad Castro a day after arrest



1 day ago 


The Philippine National Police finally disclosed where community doctor and human rights worker Ma. Natividad Castro is a...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao thumbs down restrictions on sari-sari stores selling meds







Pacquiao thumbs down restrictions on sari-sari stores selling meds



10 hours ago 


"Not everyone has a car to go to town to buy medicine at night. Also, most of them only buy retail so maybe the fare or fuel...








Headlines
fbtw













LRT-2 stations launch vaccination drive for rail commuters







LRT-2 stations launch vaccination drive for rail commuters



9 hours ago 


"We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have no...








Headlines
fbtw













FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear







FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear



15 hours ago 


"As the records of the case are still not available to FLAG because the courts are closed until Monday, FLAG and Doc Naty...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power







Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
35 minutes ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to push for floating nuclear power plants as part of his commitment to...








Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte&rsquo;s programs







PDP-Laban to back bet who will continue Duterte’s programs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
 35 minutes ago 


President Duterte’s Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan will be endorsing a presidential candidate committed...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST space tech team bags international plum




By Rainier Allan Ronda |
35 minutes ago 


A space technology team from the Department of Science and Technology – Advanced Science and Technology Institute recently bagged an award at the 2nd Hitachi Global Foundation’s Asia Innovation Award...








Headlines
fbtw













DOLE belies reports OFWs with COVID-19 fired in Hong Kong







DOLE belies reports OFWs with COVID-19 fired in Hong Kong



By Mayen Jaymalin |
35 minutes ago 


The Department of Labor and Employment belied yesterday that a number of Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong had been fired...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST funds USC ventilation system research vs viruses







DOST funds USC ventilation system research vs viruses



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
35 minutes ago 


The Department of Science and Technology has issued an P8.3-million research and development grant to the University of San...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with