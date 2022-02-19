

















































 
























Headlines
 
CHR coducts probe on 'possible violations' of police in arrest of community doctor
 


Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 12:08pm





 
CHR coducts probe on âpossible violationsâ of police in arrest of community doctor
Undated photo shows the officials of the Commission on Human Rights.
Commission on Human Rights / Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights is investigating “possible violations” committed by police in the arrest and detention of Ma. Natividad Castro, a doctor, human rights and development worker who is accused of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.


“CHR has dispatched a quick response team in [Metro Manila] and Caraga and is undertaking a motu proprio investigation on the reports received that indicate possible violations of the Philippine National Police rules of procedure, among other issues,” it said.



The CHR noted that Castro had been red-tagged for her work, which include initiating health programs in Mindanao, bringing members of the Lumad community before the United Nations in Geneva to seek help against harassment in their areas, and serving as secretary general of rights group Karapatan in Caraga region.


Incidentally, the PNP has claimed that Castro is a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee and head of its national health bureau based in Barangay Libertad in Butuan City.


Caraga police said Castro was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a member of the CAFGU Active Auxiliary in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on Dec. 29, 2018.


The Free Legal Assistance Group is demanding to know where police took Castro, who was last seen Friday by relatives at the PNP intelligence office in Camp Crame in Quezon City.


FLAG said its lawyers, Castro’s sister and another lawyer who is a friend of their family were not allowed access to Castro.


In addition to her being kept away from family and lawyers, FLAG said police have also refused to give them copies of the warrant of arrest, reports and documents related to Castro’s arrest and detention.


It added that Castro was also denied her hypertension and diabetes medications as police refused to let her sister bring her medicines and test kits.


 










 









