'We're apolitical': DOH disavows logo shirts spotted at Marcos campaign rally

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health urged the public to refrain from using items bearing the agency’s logo at political events where their use may be seen as an endorsement by the department.

The DOH made the statement Thursday after Sherwin de Vera, who writes for Rappler under the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship, posted photos of individuals wearing DOH shirts at a campaign rally of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

According to the DOH, the people in the photos are "health workers employed or directly engaged by local government unit" and not employees of the department. The agency also said it has no authority over health workers employed by LGUs.

From DOH Secretary Duque Initial report reveals the participants were not DOH staff but barangay health workers who unfortunately wore DOH t shirts …

BHWs are under the LGUs and the LCEs must be admonished against using BHWs for political ends! @DILGPhilippines https://t.co/azMYbRgX03 — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) February 17, 2022

"Due to the department’s various health promotion campaigns and outreach programs on the ground, the DOH and its partners have produced and distributed a multitude of shirts and paraphernalia bearing the DOH logo, to health and non-health workers alike, those covered under Civil Service Commission rules and otherwise," the DOH said.

"The department urges the public not to use these apolitical materials for endorsing candidates during the 2022 elections," it added.

Under a joint circular issued by CSC and Commission on Elections in 2016, civil servants are prohibited from engaging in electioneering and partisan political activities, which include forming organizations to solicit votes or campaign for or against a candidate and publishing or displaying campaign materials designed to support or oppose the election of any candidate or party.

Prohibited acts under the joint circular also include wearing shirts, pins or caps or similar election paraphernalia bearing the names of candidates except as authorized by Comelec, consistent presence in political rallies, and being watcher for a political party.

'DOH is apolitical'

In a briefing Friday, DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that "everything is apolitical" after photos of mascots of Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in a COVID-19 vaccination site circulated online.

Will refer to @DOHgovph for comment and appropriate action. Partisan politics has no place in official functions. https://t.co/teEbZ2sKN6 — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) February 17, 2022

"Wala tayong kinikilingan. Kung anuman ang meron tayong kampanya or sorties na ginagawa ((We do not favor anyone. Whatever we do during our campaigns or sorties) during our vaccination days for our children, this is for us to encourage our children, for them to feel that they are comfortable and have a safe environment when they get vaccinated," she said.

She, however, said that the agency has yet to receive a report on the matter.

According to a report of CNN Philippines, the immunization activity in question was held in Talisay City in Cebu on Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico