SALN reveal? Moreno says only if other bets show theirs

Photo dated February 8, 2022 shows Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno speaking at his proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:15 p.m.) — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is willing to disclose his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, but not just yet, saying also that he would do it if other candidates will do the same.

Candidates have said at forums and debates that they agree with transparency and the release of the wealth documents, although this has generally been more of a promise than practice.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel in January that he had already released his. Vice President Leni Robredo last year released a copy of her SALN to media in response to a Freedom of Information request

"Kung sabay-sabay kami okey lang (If we all do it at the same time, then okay," he said in a video posted by The STAR's Marc Jayson Cayabyab.

"Will you allow somebody to be destroyed. and create a spin on something that is not true or just to create an impression? Sa akin dapat pantay-pantay (For me, we should all be on equal footing)," he said.

In the same chance interview, he said that he would retain the Duterte's administration's executive order on Freedom of Information in the executive branch. The EO, among the first signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, gives the public more access to documents on government transactions and activities and has also created an online portal for FOI requests.

"Baka palakasin ko pa (I might even make it stronger) , you never know," he said.

Duterte has himself stopped disclosing his SALN to the public, with the Palace taking the position that filing the SALN fulfills the requirement for transparency.

'Not if used for politics'

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the current survey frontrunner, previously said in January that he would be "perfectly willing" to release his SALN to the public but also said that he would rather not do that since wealth declarations can be used by political opponents.

He said that political opponents could use the SALNs to look for issues that can be used against the filer of the document.

"Pag gagamitin lang sa pulitika, wag na lang. (If they will use it for politics, never mind) ‘Ganun na lang, let's keep it simple," he told a panel moderated by suspended lawyer Trixie Cruz- Angeles, a social media personality supportive of him and President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sen. Manny Pacquaio, also a candidate for president and one of the richest members of the Senate, said in January that he would be willing to disclose his SALN.

"Open ako. Proud naman ako na isapubliko ang SALN ko. Buhay itinaya ko, dugo at pawis ang puhunan ko," Pacquaio said then.

(I am open [to releasing my SALN]. I am proud to publicize my SALN. I put my blood, my sweat, my entire life into this.)

Lacson, standard-bearer of the Reporma Party, said in January that politicians who do not want their wealth declarations disclosed to the public may have something to hide.

The Senate issues summaries of officials' SALNs instead of the actual documents, a measure that Senate leadership said was done to protect sensitive private information. — with a report from The STAR/Marc Jayson Cayabyab

--

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to more accurately reflect that Robredo released her SALN before she declared her run for president. Lacson has said that he has released his SALN but Philstar.com has not seen a copy.