

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Pacquiao wants Eddie Villanueva as anti-corruption czar
 


Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 4:17pm





 
Pacquiao wants Eddie Villanueva as anti-corruption czar
Photo from Bro. Eddie Villanueva's Facebook page uploaded on Dec. 26, 2021 shows the evangelist delivering a message. 
Facebook / Bro. Eddie Villanueva
 


MANILA, Philippines — Boxing champion-turned-presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao, whose campaign is centered on fighting poverty and corruption, said he will appoint House Deputy Speaker Eddie Villanueva as his anti-corruption czar if he wins in the May elections.


Villanueva is an evangelist who represents the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) party-list in the lower chamber.



“With Brother Eddie, I am confident that justice can finally be attained against the corrupt officials of government—past and present,” Pacquiao said in a statement Thursday.


Pacquiao, whose rags-to-riches story has inspired people, believes corruption is the reason why many Filipinos remain poor.


“Gusto kong ipaalam sa inyong lahat na kapag ako ay naging presidente, madugo ang aking administrasyon. Hindi patayan kundi ipakukulong lahat ng kawatan sa gobyerno, ‘yung nagsasamantala,” he said during a forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.


(I just want you to know that if I become the president, my administration will be bloody. There will be no killings, but I will put in jail all erring government officials.)


If elected, Pacquiao said he will build a “mega prison” for corrupt government officials.


“Wala akong pakialam kung mayaman ka o mahirap. Ako mismo ang maghihila sa’yo papuntang kulungan,” he said.


(I don’t care if you are rich or poor. I will be the one to drag you to jail.) — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
EDDIE VILLANUEVA
MANNY PACQUIAO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Robin Padilla shares stage &mdash; but maybe not slate &mdash;  with Marcos-Duterte senatorial bets







Robin Padilla shares stage — but maybe not slate — with Marcos-Duterte senatorial bets



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 hours ago 


In an ambush interview with reporters after the event, Marcos again clarified: "Actually, he's not in the 12 but he's part...








Headlines
fbtw













SWS poll: Bongbong keeps lead; Robredo narrows gap







SWS poll: Bongbong keeps lead; Robredo narrows gap



By Janvic Mateo |
16 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo slightly improved in the latest commissioned survey conducted by Social Weather Stations Inc.,...

 






Headlines
fbtw













Family, familiar theme of unity at Marcos' Ilocos Norte homecoming







Family, familiar theme of unity at Marcos' Ilocos Norte homecoming



By Kristine Joy Patag |
7 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. came home Wednesday to his family’s bailiwick, Ilocos...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Pfizer vax can prevent severe post-COVID-19 condition in teens&rsquo;







‘Pfizer vax can prevent severe post-COVID-19 condition in teens’



By Sheila Crisostomo |
16 hours ago 


The COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech is effective in preventing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C...








Headlines
fbtw













As cases drop, Duterte reminds Pinoys COVID-19 still here







As cases drop, Duterte reminds Pinoys COVID-19 still here



By Alexis Romero |
16 hours ago 


As the pandemic situation in the Philippines improves, President Duterte has reminded the public that no one is completely...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









High Molnupiravir prices leading people to buy fakes, senatorial bet says







High Molnupiravir prices leading people to buy fakes, senatorial bet says



By Angelica Y. Yang |
36 minutes ago 


Padilla called the government to "put a cap on the price of Molnupiravir and educate the public more about its proper us...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson questions Comelec policy requiring permits for each campaign activity







Lacson questions Comelec policy requiring permits for each campaign activity



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Under Comelec's Resolution No. 10732, groups need to secure permits for every election campaign activity at least 72 hours...








Headlines
fbtw













Groups hope new CHR chair will continue seeking accountability for rights abuses







Groups hope new CHR chair will continue seeking accountability for rights abuses



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 hours ago 


Tanodra-Armamento will serve until May 5—or the unexpired term of CHR chair Chito Gascon, who passed away last year...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec may ease campaign health rules







Comelec may ease campaign health rules



By Robertzon Ramirez |
16 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections is open to reviewing its stringent rules for in-person campaigning in light of complaints from...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo: Climate change must be embedded in government plans







Robredo: Climate change must be embedded in government plans



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday pushed for the inclusion of climate change programs in all plans of the government,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with