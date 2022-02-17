High Molnupiravir prices leading people to buy fakes, senatorial bet says

This handout photo obtained May 26, 2021, courtesy of Pharmaceutical company Merck shows capsules of the experimental antiviral drug Molnupiravir.

MANILA, Philippines — High prices of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, which can sell for as much as P13,000 for 40 tablets, may be forcing people to buy counterfeit drugs, health advocate Dr. Minguita Padilla said, adding the prices have become prohibitive.

In a statement on Thursday, Padilla called on the government to "put a cap on the price of Molnupiravir and educate the public more about its proper use to lessen the temptation for people to buy fake versions of the Molnupiravir in sari-sari stores."

Related Stories FDA allows local manufacture of COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir

"At present, the price of 40 tablets of Molnupiravir, the number needed for a complete course, ranges from P6,000 to P13,000, depending on which hospital sells it. This can be prohibitive to most patients," Padilla said.

She noted that one tablet only costs between P100 and P150, with a bottle costing around P4,000 to P6,000.

The opthalmologist said it would be better if local government units can allow patients who present an abstract and medical prescription to get the pill for free.

She made this remark shortly after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed that that 78 sari-sari stores have been selling fake medicines, mostly COVID-19 related. The counterfeit medicines were seized from the stores.

The sale of fake medicines runs counter to the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs.

READ: 371 online posts selling medicine removed

Padilla on Thursday, reminded the public that Molnupiravir is not for all patients afflicted with COVID-19.

"[The pill] is recommended to be taken within the first five days of symptoms and confirmation of COVID-19, by persons who are suffering from mild to moderate COVID-19, and who have at least one comorbidity that puts them at higher risk of getting serious COVID," she said.

"Those who have mild disease, (are) fully vaccinated, and who don’t have any comorbidities don’t have to take Molnupiravir. All medicines, no matter how good and useful, have potential side effects. Hence, it should be prescribed by a doctor," she added.

READ: Public warned vs illegal purchase of Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir cannot be sold commercially and can only be accessed through the health department and hospitals with a compassionate special permit (CSP), according to the FDA.

Padilla is running for office under Partido Reporma, which has endorsed Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson as its standard-bearer in the May elections.

Lacson's running mate is Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.