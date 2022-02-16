

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves
 


Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 5:15pm





 
'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves
President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with key government officials prior to holding a meeting with them at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 14, 2022.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez
 


MANILA, Philippines — As the pandemic situation in the Philippines improves, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded the public that no one is still safe from COVID-19 so everyone should get vaccinated and observe health and safety protocols.


Duterte noted that the country has not yet achieved herd immunity, defined by the World Health Organization as the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.


"We do not have herd immunity yet... The COVID is here and it can afflict everybody. No one is still safe... Wear a mask, and listen to what (the) government says. And for those who are not yet vaccinated, please get vaccinated," Duterte said during a public address last Monday.


"The only way to fight COVID really is still the fundamentals: you wash your hands; you wear your mask; avoid crowds if you can, but the mask is important. It has proven (to be) very effective," he added.


Officials previously said 80 to 90% of the country's population should be inoculated to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. As of February 14, about 61.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated or about 78% of the target population. More than nine million Filipinos have received their booster shot.


Duterte reiterated that vaccination is necessary to put an end to the pandemic, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 55,000 people in the Philippines.


"Now, some of our countrymen might not agree with us and, you know, posture the opposite. Just let them be if it’s really their strong belief that the vaccine is not good for a human being. Just believe the government... Someday, we will be COVID-free especially if most of the people are vaccinated," Duterte said.


Ten regions have fully vaccinated more than 70% of their population namely Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Davao region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula. The regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, MIMAROPA, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their population.  


However, only about 28% of the population of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has been fully inoculated against COVID-19.


The Philippines is now classified as low risk because of the downward trend in COVID-19 case rates but four regions namely Davao, Cordillera, Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN remain at moderate risk.


 










 









COVID-19
PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 


 












Trending






Latest














Trending







SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged 'credible threat of injury' vs anti-terror law







SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged 'credible threat of injury' vs anti-terror law



By Kristine Joy Patag |
9 hours ago 


“The Court finds that petitioners have sufficiently alleged the presence of a credible threat of injury for being constant...








Headlines
fbtw













SC: Prolonged detention under ATA to follow strict standards for warrantless arrests







SC: Prolonged detention under ATA to follow strict standards for warrantless arrests



By Kristine Joy Patag |
6 hours ago 


"Among other things, these include the requirement of personal knowledge and the existence of probable cause... Section 29...








Headlines
fbtw













Government readying for new normal, defends Alert 2







Government readying for new normal, defends Alert 2



By Helen Flores |
18 hours ago 


Malacañang yesterday defended the government’s decision to maintain Alert Level 2 in the National Capital Region...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo meets PNP execs







Robredo meets PNP execs



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
18 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo met with top officials of the Philippine National Police last Monday.








Headlines
fbtw





 







Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief







Electric co-op leaders call for resignations of Cusi, NEA chief



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


Leaders of electric cooperatives and member-consumer-owners called for the immediate resignation of Department of Energy...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest







 

'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves







'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves



By Alexis Romero |
47 minutes ago 


As the pandemic situation in the Philippines improves, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded the public that no one is still...








Headlines
fbtw













New CHR chairperson named







New CHR chairperson named



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


Tanodra-Armamento, a commissioner under the present and fifth Commission en banc, will serve the unexpired term of former...








Headlines
fbtw













Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections







Lawmaker calls on DOE, ERC anew to ensure sufficient power for elections



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday reiterated her call to the Department of Energy (DOE) and Energy Regulatory Commission...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec warns candidates: COVID-19 violations in sorties are election offenses







Comelec warns candidates: COVID-19 violations in sorties are election offenses



7 hours ago 


"In case the candidates need reminding, they are responsible for the safety of their staff and supporters and that the guidelines...








Headlines
fbtw













371 online posts selling medicine removed







371 online posts selling medicine removed



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 


A total of 371 online posts selling medicine have been taken down while 78 stores have been found selling drugs in violation...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login

 
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with