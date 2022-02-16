'No one is still safe': Duterte reminds Filipinos as country's pandemic situation improves

President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with key government officials prior to holding a meeting with them at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — As the pandemic situation in the Philippines improves, President Rodrigo Duterte reminded the public that no one is still safe from COVID-19 so everyone should get vaccinated and observe health and safety protocols.

Duterte noted that the country has not yet achieved herd immunity, defined by the World Health Organization as the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

"We do not have herd immunity yet... The COVID is here and it can afflict everybody. No one is still safe... Wear a mask, and listen to what (the) government says. And for those who are not yet vaccinated, please get vaccinated," Duterte said during a public address last Monday.

"The only way to fight COVID really is still the fundamentals: you wash your hands; you wear your mask; avoid crowds if you can, but the mask is important. It has proven (to be) very effective," he added.

Officials previously said 80 to 90% of the country's population should be inoculated to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. As of February 14, about 61.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated or about 78% of the target population. More than nine million Filipinos have received their booster shot.

Duterte reiterated that vaccination is necessary to put an end to the pandemic, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 55,000 people in the Philippines.

"Now, some of our countrymen might not agree with us and, you know, posture the opposite. Just let them be if it’s really their strong belief that the vaccine is not good for a human being. Just believe the government... Someday, we will be COVID-free especially if most of the people are vaccinated," Duterte said.

Ten regions have fully vaccinated more than 70% of their population namely Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Davao region, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula. The regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, MIMAROPA, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen have fully vaccinated more than 60% of their population.

However, only about 28% of the population of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

The Philippines is now classified as low risk because of the downward trend in COVID-19 case rates but four regions namely Davao, Cordillera, Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN remain at moderate risk.