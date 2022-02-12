

















































 
























DOH: Only 4 kids aged 5-11 experienced COVID jab side effects
 


Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 3:19pm





 
DOH: Only 4 kids aged 5-11 experienced COVID jab side effects
Children aged 5 to 11 years old, accompanied by their guardians, receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the Marikina Sports Complex on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, the fifth day of pediatric vaccination in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — So far, only four children aged five to 11 who received a COVID-19 jab experienced minor side effects, the Department of Health said Saturday.


Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the “Laging Handa” briefing aired on state-run People’s Television that some of these kids got hives or had a headache after vaccination.



“We immediately managed them and they were able to go home,” Vergeire said in Filipino.


The number of children who experienced minor side effects is miniscule compared to the 52,262 who have so far been vaccinated, according to the DOH.


The vaccination of children aged five to 11 started in Metro Manila and will be expanded this week to other regions, including the Central Visayas and Davao regions.


Giving jabs to children this age is facing a legal challenge from two parents who are asking the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to stop the inoculation of this age group.


Data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center show that 55.61% of the country’s population have been partially vaccinated, while 54.88% have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









