DOH concerned over mass gatherings at campaign sorties
 


Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 3:13pm





 
DOH concerned over mass gatherings at campaign sorties
Various election posters displayed in Quezon City in February 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health expressed concern over mass gatherings at campaign sorties, warning that those attending these events may still get infected with the coronavirus.


“This is really a cause for concern,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the “Laging Handa” briefing aired on state-run People’s Television on Saturday.



Vergeire continued in Filipino, “What we should always remember, even though our cases are decreasing, is that the virus is still here. The variants are still here.”


She claimed that mass gatherings are still not allowed, despite the Commission on Elections allowing up to 70% enclosed outdoor venue capacity for caucuses, meetings, conventions, rallies and miting de avance.


Still, Vergeire appealed to local governments to monitor campaign sorties and for candidates to set examples of following anti-COVID protocols.


The campaign period for national candidates kicked off on Tuesday with bets appearing at sorties witnessed by crowds that made it difficult to implement physical distancing.


Some candidates also insisted on having physical contact with people, even if Comelec rules discourage it.


The Comelec’s pandemic rules, however, have been criticized by some, including election lawyer Emil Marañon, who argued in an explainer for Rappler that the restrictions may be weaponized by political opponents and may even be unconstitutional. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









